Adam Bowen and James Monsees — the focus of the Netflix documentary series “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” — were originally set out to make the world a better place. Given his company’s role in getting youth addicted to nicotine, I had to remind myself of this.

They were some college kids who wanted to inspire people to quit smoking. Then the money came. Decisions were taken. And then idealism gave way to capitalism and the heroes of “Big Weep” began to become the villains of their own stories, like the characters in Greek tragedy.

opinion columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports, and changing lives in America.

In the early days of tech, because the public faces of so many startups were young and idealistic, there was a sense that people would actually matter to this industry. We are constantly reminded of how wrong we were, from the promise of social media to the promise of ridding the world of tobacco. When corporate leaders come to a turn in the road in Silicon Valley, they take the path that makes the most money.

Like everywhere.

Uber started because some tech-savvy friends wanted to make it easier for people to catch cabs in San Francisco. This week, it agreed to pay $290 million To settle salary theft case in New York. Lyft owes $38 million.

The state attorney general, Letitia James, said that for years the two ride-hailing companies “systematically defrauded their drivers… who come from largely immigrant communities and depend on these jobs to provide for their families “

This isn’t exactly “wage theft,” but another news story this week is a reminder of the extent to which Silicon Valley is not looking out for the people who keep the cash flowing. DoorDash A new feature announced For its apps: A pop-up message that tells customers that orders that don’t include a tip may take longer to be delivered.

“Dashers have complete freedom to accept or decline offers based on what they consider valuable and beneficial,” a company statement said.

Keep in mind that the tech company’s founders started out doing the delivery themselves. They know what drivers go through. However, instead of just paying a livable wage, the company is passing this responsibility onto customers. And sure, the message may encourage customers to tip, but drivers can’t count on that. The statement released characterizes the arrangement as reflecting the values ​​of the people placing the orders, not the values ​​of the billionaires arranging the delivery.

This is a variation of the old parlor trick that President Reagan used to convince the public that capital is more important to the economy than labor. Before greed became acceptable in the 1980s, the bottom 90% of Americans shared about 65% of the nation’s income. Today that 90% is fighting for much less – almost half the country’s income.

The promise of technology was supposed to trigger a market correction. Instead, it is exacerbating the problem. These days, it seems just as plausible that Congress would hold hearings on financial corruption in the tech sector as in any legacy industry. No matter how aspirational the beginning, when a startup becomes successful, it eventually reaches a crossroads and inevitably makes a mistake in terms of profitability.

Profits, not people.

Even when tech companies are not employers, they indirectly benefit from exploitative practices. Get details of surroundings In 2016, Atul Nanda and his brother Jiten were convicted of fraud. Both used the H-1B visa program to attract skilled technical workers to the US but misrepresented the nature of their potential employment. On the visa application form they said the hires would be full-time employees. However, it turned out that workers were actually paid on a need-based basis. And because the terms of their visas did not allow foreign workers to work elsewhere, they were stuck. The government found that “the two brothers created a highly profitable and highly illegal business model at the expense of the foreign workforce they recruited.”

This is a scenario that is not much different from situations Reported from Saudi Arabia last month , Migrants paid large fees to recruitment companies for employment. They thought they would work for Amazon. It turned out that it was a third party that forced them to work in poor conditions and poverty wages in Amazon warehouses. In some cases passports were confiscated.

Tech was supposed to change the world, and in countless ways it has. But it has consistently missed opportunities to make the world a better place. That doesn’t pay equal to exploitation.

@LZGranderson

Source: www.latimes.com