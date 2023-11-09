Only a few hours remain until the start of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève awards ceremony, the pinnacle of the Swiss watch industry calendar. Follow the event live on Euronews Culture here.

Advertisement

Ninety watches have been nominated in 15 categories including women’s, men’s, calendar and astronomy, jewelery and mechanical timepieces.

The winners will be announced on November 9 after a tour of the nominated pieces in Macau, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, New York and Geneva, culminating in a gala ceremony at the Théâtre du Léman in the Swiss city.

The winners will be decided by a jury of 30 experts including watch collectors, watchmakers, journalists, auctioneers and the CEO of watch brand MB&F, winner of last year’s top prize Aiguille d’Or.

Historian, author, journalist and jury chairman Nick Foulkes said: “More than a competition, [the GPHG] It is a celebration of excellence in a sector that is historically, culturally and commercially important to the city of Geneva… What is unique about GPHG is that it provides a level playing field to all who participate. Brands and manufacturers unfamiliar to the wider world compete with some of the most famous names in horology.

Some of the most promising candidates for this year’s competition are watchmakers who are equally renowned for their jewelery including Piaget who received five nominations and Van Cleef & Arpels and Chopard who have four nominations each.

competitive candidate

Italian jewelery and watch house Bulgari is nominated in the Tourbillon, Jewelery and Petite Aiguille categories.

Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin told Euronews Culture: “[Being nominated] There is great pride and motivation in our teams. They work hard, it’s a tough job: you spend hours working on microscopic mechanical parts. It is beneficial to have your work acknowledged not only by your bosses and the end client, but also by a jury of experts.

The brand’s first entrant is the Octo Roma Striking Papillon Tourbillon, a bold design featuring an octagonal titanium case and lime green color on the face, which is unique for being a technically complex watch with a more contemporary look.

Its jewel nomenclature is the Serpenti Cleopatra, a pink gold cuff, decorated with colored fine stones and a finely placed watch face in the center that pays homage to the brand’s heritage of creating “secret watches” (where A watch is hidden in a piece of jewellery) . It also takes inspiration from Cleopatra’s historic visit to Rome (home of Bulgari) and the snake bracelet she wore.

While the Serpenti Cleopatra is priced at 938,000 CHF (986,000 EUR), its third eponymous, the Octo Roma Automatic, is an everyday watch nominated for the Petit Aiguille, a more accessibly priced category of watches. The watches nominated in this category should be priced between 2,000 CHF and 8,000 CHF.

Quiet Luxury…Whisper Loud

Bulgari has some strong entries, but Babin wonders whether the dim economic outlook might sway the jury this year: “Maybe they might pay more attention to ‘quiet luxury,’” he said. “Today quiet luxury seems to be more acceptable than exciting luxury. Perhaps some jurors will be following fashion and voting for watches that are more discreet.”

Independent brands, which have reportedly grown in popularity in recent years, are also making waves on the GPHG shortlist.

Dutch brand Grönefeld, run by two brothers, has been nominated for its first sports watch.

“We want to target young people with more active lifestyles, so we thought it was time to buy a watch that you can wear every day,” explains Bart Grönfeld, co-owner of Grönfeld.

The 1969 Deltaworks watch is designed to provide information in a clear, accessible format. The dial has a frosted salmon surface with blue, luminous hour markers. The orange rubber strap pays homage to the brothers’ homeland.

Grönefeld says it was important for them to also maintain brand signatures like fine, decorated finishings. “Luxury brands, when they make a sports watch, usually they make it more industrial, but we chose to maintain the traditional hand finishing inside our sports watch.”

Another independent brand to watch at this year’s ceremony is Bovet, which is nominated in three categories.

Named for the men’s complication, the Recital 27 features Bovet’s signature “writing slope” case back that slopes down, requiring less inclination of the wearer’s wrist to see the time, as well as three time zones and Moon phases are also displayed.

Advertisement

The Recital collection also includes the Astarium watch which is named for the calendar and astronomy. Pascal Raffi, CEO of Bovet, said: “Asterium is one of the house’s flagship watchmaking projects.”

It displays an engraved map of the night sky, a chart of the planets, signs of the zodiac, moon phases, solstices, equinoxes, and a sidereal calendar (which documents the Earth’s exact orbit around the Sun, rather than the Gregorian calendar. ) which must take leap years into account to keep pace with the astronomical year).

Nominated in the Tourbillon category, the Virtuoso XI is Bovet’s first full skeleton watch, displaying the complete mechanics of the piece. Raffy describes it as a simple watch that highlights “the quintessence of craft”, emphasizing the 60 hours of hand carving in each piece and the “writing slope” case and bow that are both patented by the brand. went.

While Bovet hopes to win, Raffy believes the best chance of achieving it is to stay true to the brand “I don’t know what the jury members like and appreciate this year. What I do know is that what we do is about authenticity… I like the way we express the art of our watchmaking, it is about proper respect for tradition and values. At the same time, we tried to express our modernity step by step, without selling our soul.”

In an industry that is so focused on preserving and advancing its art artistically and technically, the jury faces a difficult task in choosing the winners. Whether big-name brand or independent, and whether they win or lose on the night, GPHG is above all a celebration of yet another revolution around the sun that takes watchmaking to new heights.

Advertisement

This year’s GPHG ceremony on 9 November will be livestreamed on Euronews Culture from 1830 CET.

Source