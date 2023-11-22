Grainger scores 'excellent year' on rental home demand

Grainger said it planned to build about 1,200 new build-to-rent homes in 2023

Grainger has hailed an ‘excellent year’ as the housebuilder continues to benefit from rising demand for rental accommodation.

Britain’s largest listed residential landlord plans to deliver around 1,200 new build-to-rent homes in 2023 and an additional 439 by the end of the calendar year.

The Newcastle-based company now has more than 10,200 private rental homes in its operating portfolio, while it has 5,634 units in its pipeline with an investment value of £1.6 billion.

Across its private rental sector portfolio, occupancy rates reached a record 98.6 per cent, while like-for-like rental growth increased by 8 per cent.

For the year ending September, its net rental income rose 12 per cent to £96.5 million, but on an annual passing basis the figure rose by more than £100 million.

Grainger is taking advantage of the growing demand for rental housing amid weak mortgage availability and affordability and a scarce supply of homes.

More landlords are also selling homes following changes in tax rules, including a 3 per cent stamp duty surcharge on second home purchases, and uncertainty over energy efficiency rules and the Tenants (Reform) Bill being passed in Parliament.

Concurrently, restrictive planning laws and local opposition to new development are constraining the supply of new housing, causing rental prices to rise further.

As a result, the average UK rent reached a record high of £2,627 a month in London and £1,278 outside the capital between July and September, according to recent data from Rightmove.

Helen Gordon, the firm’s chief executive, said: ‘It is with great pleasure that I can report an excellent year of record delivery and strong performance for Grainger.’

‘Despite the macroeconomic turmoil at the start of our financial year, the Grainger business has performed exceptionally well.

‘This performance has been delivered by our market-leading operating platform, strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital allocation.’

Grainger announced an 11 percent increase in its final dividend to $6.65 per share.

The company further announced that it has agreed a partnership with Blockworks, a joint venture between Network Rail and Block Group.

They plan to build 2,000 new rental properties across six major UK cities, after developing a 348-home build-to-rent scheme in Nottingham called The Barnum.

Gordon said the collaboration ‘supports Granger’s ambitious growth plans and provides access to superbly located and well-connected sites.’

Founded in 1912, Grainger develops American-style housing complexes that include a variety of services from fitness centers to concierge, gardens and co-working spaces.

Grainger shares were up 2.3 per cent at 259.6p on Wednesday morning.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk