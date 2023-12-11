Grain Market Forecast: Comprehensive Analysis and Development

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading analytics and research firm, has published a new report on the global cereal grain market, offering a comprehensive analysis and forecast out to 2030. This important report is now available here on their website, and IndexBox is offering trial access to their extensive market data on the platform.

Industry Overview by Segment and Region

This report sheds light on the grains market, segmenting it on the basis of type, usage and region. This underlines the significant growth driven by the staple nature of cereals in the global diet. Major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, especially countries like the United States, China, and India are highlighted as major producers and consumers in the grains market.

Estimated to grow continuously till 2030, the expansion of the global grains market is driven by factors such as growing global population, increasing demand for plant-based foods, and increasing importance of grains in animal diets. Advances in agricultural technology and practices also contribute significantly to this growth.

The primary growth drivers for the grains market are increasing demand in the food and beverage industry, increasing use of grains in animal feed and increasing global need for biofuels. However, challenges such as the effects of climate change and fluctuations in global commodity prices pose potential risks to market stability.

Demand for cereals is influenced by changing dietary habits, with a noticeable shift towards whole grains and health-focused products. Additionally, the growing population of vegetarians and vegans globally impacts grain consumption patterns.

major consumer industries

Major industries that consume grains include the food processing sector, animal feed production and biofuel industries. The performance and development of these sectors directly affects the demand for various grains.

Biggest markets and growth prospects

The United States, China and India are identified as the largest markets for grains, with significant growth potential due to their extensive agricultural areas and increasing consumption in food and industrial applications.

The report lists the key manufacturers in the grains industry, highlighting their market position, production capacity and strategic initiatives:

1. Kargil

2. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

3. Bunge Limited

4. Louis Dreyfus Company

5. COFCO CORPORATION

