Graham Stephan: How to Use ChatGPT to Become a Millionaire

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm as one of the most advanced large language models ever created. With its ability to generate human-like text on virtually any topic, many people are wondering if ChatGPT can really help them get rich. According to popular YouTuber and real estate investor Graham Stephan, there are several ways you can take advantage of ChatGPT’s unique capabilities to make you a millionaire.

Do your research better than anyone else

One of the strengths of ChatGPT is its ability to quickly synthesize complex information. As Stephan explained, “I can see ChatGPT being incredibly useful for simplifying information and making it more digestible for the average investor who doesn’t have time to read earnings reports, charts, and graphs.”

Instead of spending hours poring over SEC filings and financial statements, you can describe a company’s basics and investment thesis to ChatGPT and get a clean summarized analysis back in seconds. As Stephan said, it can “process the information you wanted to consider, relevant macroeconomic information, interest rates, employment, the global economy, basically whatever you thought was important to making a good decision.” Admit.”

With ChatGPT, you can research potential investments much faster than going the traditional route. This allows you to evaluate more opportunities and make better-informed decisions.

Get actionable investment ideas

While ChatGPT can avoid making specific stock selections based on signals, Stephan believes it can still be useful for generating investment ideas. As he said, “Theoretically it should be able to form an opinion on what is likely to happen based on prior movements.”

You can describe your investing style and criteria to ChatGPT and ask for a list of stocks that might fit. It can quickly analyze the markets based on your factors and provide a shortlist to research further. This allows you to uncover promising opportunities that you might otherwise have missed.

However, Stephan cautions that you still need to vet any AI-generated ideas yourself, saying: “When you build a portfolio you need to incorporate your investment objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance.” Needed.” Simply put, ChatGPT cannot fully assess your personal financial situation.

automated trading strategies

For advanced investors, ChatGPT can potentially help with coding automated trading algorithms. As Stephan explained, “ChatGPT is looking for patterns based on past performance and with enough data at its disposal it should theoretically be able to form an opinion on what is likely to happen based on prior movements. Needed.”

With the right prompt, ChatGPT can output detailed trading code customized around the key indicators and patterns you specify. This allows you to streamline proven investment strategies and remove emotions from your trading.

However, Stephen shared that “eventually it won’t work anymore” as more people adopt similar tactics. Therefore, it will be important to stay ahead of the crowd.

become an influencer

ChatGPT can also help build a personal brand and income sources such as sponsorships or affiliate marketing. As Stephan said, its language capabilities allow it to “generate human-like text on virtually any topic.”

You can use it to quickly create quality content around your investing insights and money tips. Creating a YouTube channel, blog, newsletter or social media presence is made very easy with ChatGPT’s content skills. Monetizing through ads, sponsorships, and partnerships provides passive income.

Of course, it’s important to provide disclaimers on AI-generated content and ensure that you comply with platform guidelines. But when used correctly, ChatGPT is an impressive toolkit.

Master Real Estate Investment

According to Stephen, himself a real estate investor, ChatGPT can automate critical tasks like lead generation. He explained that it could “analyze and buy a new set of stocks every Monday… and repeat this on a weekly basis.”

The same principle applies to real estate as well. You can inspire ChatGPT to create weekly buying criteria tailored to your investment goals and the market. It can generate targeted lead lists of motivated sellers, expired listings, probates and more based on your ideal deal parameters. It provides a regular pipeline of potential investment properties.

ChatGPT can also help create rental property marketing materials, analyze deals, and automate administrative tasks. Its versatility makes it real estate investors’ secret weapon.

In short, Stephen said, “When used properly, I’m all for ChatGPT taking over the world”. While maintaining reasonable expectations, ChatGPT opens up exciting possibilities for entrepreneurial investors to maximize research, content creation and operational efficiency. If leveraged strategically and thoughtfully, ChatGPT can help you make money.

