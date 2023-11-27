Graham Stephan: 10 Best Ways to Earn Extra Money

Skynesher/Getty Images

There’s no shortage of extra hassles to put in for a few extra bucks. With so many options to choose from, including driving for rideshare, pet sitting, and becoming a mystery shopper, how can you choose the side hustle that generates the highest return on investment in your bank account?

Money expert Graham Stephan has personally tried almost every type of bust and found that some busts flopped, while others made a lot of money and were highly lucrative. In a video there is a competition to earn extra money.

dividend income

Wait, isn’t dividend income passive income? Technically, the answer is yes, but Stephan said the purpose of the side hustle is to create multiple streams of income.

If you need to generate income right now, one of the easiest ways to do this is through dividend income. The way it works is that whenever you buy a stock, you buy a small amount of ownership in that company. When a company makes a profit, sometimes they return a small portion of their earnings to you as a dividend.

Stephen uses the example of utility companies, which pay 3.9%. For example, if you invested $100 in this stock, Stephan said you could make $2 to $4 per year by doing nothing more than clicking a few buttons on your phone.

capital gains

Capital gains occur when you sell your investment, like a dividend stock, for a profit. The amount on which you pay taxes is known as capital gains.

Stephen takes the example of someone who buys a stock for $10 and sells it for $25. This person will pay taxes on the $15 profit. This is reported to the IRS as another source of income. Unlike dividends, where you have to pay taxes every year no matter how much money you make, Stephan said you won’t be taxed on the increase in the stock’s value unless you sell.

rental income

If you have an unused bedroom in your home or an empty garage, Stephan said consider renting it out to make extra money.

Sell ​​stuff you already have

Almost everyone has things they don’t use that are collecting dust and can be sold for extra money.

Consider listing gently used items on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, eBay or Craigslist and selling through these platforms. In the worst-case scenario, Stephen said, you won’t be out of money and can keep what you already have.

get a part-time job

If you want to make a little extra money, don’t go for the traditional option of taking on a part-time job.

“Working for someone else gives you guaranteed income, predetermined hours, and zero risk of not getting paid,” said Stephan.

start a business

According to Stephen, starting a business is one of the most underutilized sources of earning extra money.

Having a side business outside of your full-time job helps to diversify your experience in case you need something. If you want to get ahead, consider dedicating the time from 6 pm to midnight to focus on starting your own business.

focus groups

Stephen said he focused on group work in his early twenties and earned anywhere between $5 to $500 for a few minutes to a few hours of work.

Focus groups work by providing you an opportunity to provide feedback to companies that want your opinion on their upcoming products or services. They get unbiased feedback from focus groups about what they have to offer and make adjustments accordingly. Pay for a focus group varies, but if you qualify, Stephan said it’s worth doing.

flipping items online

As an example, Stephen said if you go to Craigslist and go to the “For Sale” section, you’ll see the word “Free” at the bottom. Click on that, and you’ll see people giving away free stuff in your area. If you look long enough, you’ll find valuable items.

If you can pick up these free items, store them, and properly advertise them to the right buyers, you can make some money flipping these items.

credit card churn

In the meantime, Stephen asks that you sign up for a credit card and meet a minimum spend to receive the sign-up bonus. These offers can range from $300 to $1,500 or more. To make this work, Stephan says put your usual spending on a credit card, pay it off in full by the end of the month and get free money for items you would have been buying anyway.

Monetize your skills

If you are good at something, learn to turn this skill into a business, such as offering piano lessons if you can play the piano well or giving tuition if you are skilled in different subjects.

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com: Graham Stephan: 10 Best Side Effects to Earn Extra Money

