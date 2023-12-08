Grafton Group increases share buyback by £100 million

Building materials distributor and DIY retailer adds £50m to buyback plan

Building materials firm Grafton Group is to expand its ongoing share buyback scheme by £50 million.

The group, which also sells DIY products, will double the size of the purchase to £100 million for around 15.7 million shares.

The international building materials distributor and DIY retailer, which owns the Woody’s brand, will extend the duration of the scheme to May 31 from its previous end date of January 31, 2024.

Grafton shares jumped 2.7 per cent to 867.6p in early trading, taking the one-year gain to 11.1 per cent.

Despite a decline in first half profits due to more ‘challenging’ trading conditions, Grafton initially announced a share buyback in August.

The first half result came as a disappointment after a solid final six months last year, which saw Grafton bounce back from sluggish Covid-era trading.

Grafton faced a broker rating downgrade in recent months as analysts assessed the impact of the slowdown in the housebuilding market.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said that while Grafton ‘remains a quality business with an excellent portfolio of assets, a rock-solid balance sheet and optionality around capital deployment’, it cut the group’s target share price from 1,050p to 970p. done.

In September, Grafton Group faced a shareholder revolt as 21 percent of investors voted against re-electing its non-executive chairman because of his record on climate and gender diversity.

The Irish DIY retail giant launched a consultation after more than a fifth of investors decided not to support a motion to re-elect Michael Roney at the firm’s annual general meeting in May.

The FTSE 250 firm said a ‘mix of factors’ were behind the shareholder revolt.

