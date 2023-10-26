Graduate School Scholarships and Grants Resources | Bank rate

Yakobchuk Viacheslav/Shutterstock

Graduate or professional school can be an excellent investment in your career, which will establish you as an expert in your chosen field and increase your overall earning potential. A master’s degree can increase your earning potential by up to 20 percent compared to a bachelor’s degree. If you’ve spent years in a specific field and want to narrow your focus, graduate school can also help you start a new profession.

Tuition and expenses can add up, so making a plan for how you’ll pay is important to making your investment worthwhile. Scholarships and grants are great funding options, as they do not need to be paid back and can reduce how much you have to pay out of pocket for your course of study.

Where to Get Free Financial Aid for Graduate School

Student loans may be the first type of financial aid that comes to mind, but aid that doesn’t have to be repaid will be better for you financially. Start your search with graduate school scholarships and grants.

Connect with your institution’s financial aid office to find out the types of financial aid that may be available to you. Some financial aid may be specific to your course of study, while other types of aid base eligibility requirements on your level of financial need. Your academic performance, personal interests and unique abilities may qualify you for other awards.

By completing the Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA), you can learn what your expected family contribution (EFC) will be for school, as well as what types of aid you may qualify for. Additionally, doing your own scholarship search can help you find valuable opportunities for free funding.

Where to get scholarships for graduate school

Scholarships often seem to target high school and graduate students, but hundreds of companies and organizations offer graduate school scholarships, sometimes called fellowships.

While you can search for scholarships directly with local organizations, scholarship search engines compile hundreds of scholarships in one place. If you are searching for graduate school scholarships, these websites may help:

big future : This College Board search tool lets you find graduate school scholarships and other financial aid. You can narrow your search based on factors such as your future career field, the organization you are associated with and the type of award you are striving for.

: This College Board search tool lets you find graduate school scholarships and other financial aid. You can narrow your search based on factors such as your future career field, the organization you are associated with and the type of award you are striving for. Fastweb : The leader in scholarship searches, Fastweb features scholarships and grants for undergraduate students. After registering, you can search based on your year, major and interests.

: The leader in scholarship searches, Fastweb features scholarships and grants for undergraduate students. After registering, you can search based on your year, major and interests. Gograd :Once you register with GoGrad, you can search for graduate school scholarships based on factors like your school, gender, and military affiliation.

:Once you register with GoGrad, you can search for graduate school scholarships based on factors like your school, gender, and military affiliation. Sallie Mae’s Graduate School Scholarship : Once you register for free, you’ll have access to $1 billion in graduate school scholarships.

: Once you register for free, you’ll have access to $1 billion in graduate school scholarships. Scholarships.com : Even though most of the scholarships available on Scholarships.com are for undergraduate students, there are many options for graduate students. After creating your free profile, you can enter what level of schooling you have completed or search for graduate school scholarships.

: Even though most of the scholarships available on Scholarships.com are for undergraduate students, there are many options for graduate students. After creating your free profile, you can enter what level of schooling you have completed or search for graduate school scholarships. Unigo: Browse by your desired topic such as law, business or medicine. You can also search for scholarships based on merit or need, or look into fellowship programs.

Where to get grants for graduate school

Like scholarships, grants are a type of funding that does not need to be repaid. That said, there is most likely a certain level of financial need to qualify for a grant.

federal grants

If you are considering a career in teaching, you may qualify for Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) grants. In addition, teachers who obtain post-graduate certification may qualify for federal Pell Grants. Fulbright grants are also available for a variety of disciplines.

To see if you qualify for federal grants, you must submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

state grant

Most states set aside funds for graduate school grants, which can be distributed according to need or merit. Like federal grants, these are typically made available after you submit your FAFSA.

school grant

Many schools have grants available for students with financial need or pursuing a specific degree. For example, Michigan State University offers a fellowship program for graduate students enrolled in a doctoral or Master of Fine Arts program. Contact your school’s financial aid department or graduate department to ask about details.

grants from private institutions

You can also search for grants directly from private organizations, such as the American Association of University Women. Some require you to first join the organization, which usually costs a fee. If you are joining the organization just for the award, first make sure that the grant you receive is for graduate students.

Other Ways to Pay for Graduate School

If you’ve exhausted all your free money opportunities and still need to cover some funding gaps, there are some other ways you can pay for graduate school:

federal student loans : Once you complete the FAFSA, you also become eligible for graduate and professional loans. Although you don’t need to take out all the available loans, you can take out as many as you want, depending on the type of loan.

: Once you complete the FAFSA, you also become eligible for graduate and professional loans. Although you don’t need to take out all the available loans, you can take out as many as you want, depending on the type of loan. private student loan : Private student loans are provided by private lenders such as banks, credit unions, and online lenders. You’ll need good credit or a creditworthy co-signer to qualify, and you have the ability to qualify for lower student loan rates than federal student loans. Remember that private loans do not have federal protections and programs like income-driven repayment or loan forgiveness.

: Private student loans are provided by private lenders such as banks, credit unions, and online lenders. You’ll need good credit or a creditworthy co-signer to qualify, and you have the ability to qualify for lower student loan rates than federal student loans. Remember that private loans do not have federal protections and programs like income-driven repayment or loan forgiveness. tuition reimbursement : There are dozens of companies that offer tuition reimbursement up to a certain dollar amount, including AT&T, Chipotle, The Home Depot, Amazon, and more. Employers can spend up to $5,250 per employee per year in tuition reimbursement or student loan payments, which is tax-free for both you and them.

: There are dozens of companies that offer tuition reimbursement up to a certain dollar amount, including AT&T, Chipotle, The Home Depot, Amazon, and more. Employers can spend up to $5,250 per employee per year in tuition reimbursement or student loan payments, which is tax-free for both you and them. work-study program: You may also qualify for work-study programs once you complete your FAFSA. These are part-time jobs that both undergraduate and graduate students in need are eligible for, and they help you earn money that goes directly toward college costs.

Bottom-line

If you want to limit the amount of money you borrow for school, you can apply for graduate school scholarships and grants. Get a spreadsheet to track all the free money you’ve applied for and received and stay organized. This will ensure that you have enough money to pay for school. If you don’t, you’ll know exactly how much you need to top up for other types of aid like student loans.

Does FAFSA cover graduate school? carrot down Financial aid through the FAFSA can cover both undergraduate and graduate degrees. When you fill out this form, you will see available federal student loan and grant options.

Can you get a Pell Grant for graduate school? carrot down While Pell Grants are generally awarded only to graduate students, graduate students enrolled in a postgraduate teacher certification program may also be eligible.

What is a good GPA for graduate school scholarships? carrot down Graduate school scholarships typically require candidates to have a minimum GPA of 3.5 or higher. However, some graduate school scholarships have much lower requirements. For example, the Association of American Indian Affairs’ minimum GPA requirement for graduate school scholarships is only 2.5.

