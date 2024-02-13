Grace Ling wins CFDA/Genesis House Design Innovation Grant - Surface

outfit

The CFDA and Genesis kicked off Fashion Week with a party to celebrate the collections of Grace Ling, Andrew Kwon, and Private Policy’s Hsing Qu and Haoran Li before announcing Ling as the recipient of the program’s $100,000 grant.

Gender and Its Collection for the CFDA Genesis House AAPI Design and Innovation Grant. Credits (all images): Courtesy of Genesis.

In September, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Genesis announced Andrew Kwon, Grace Ling, and Private Policy’s Hsing Qu and Haoran Lee as finalists for a newly announced mentorship and grant program to support rising AAPI designers. Presented. With $40,000 in seed funding from Genesis, each member of the group was challenged to create a collection influenced by both modernism, their heritage, and an inspiration trip to South Korea. Plus, the program connected them with mentors who were some of the industry’s top talent: Monse founders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Saks menswear merchandise manager Sandra Park, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb, and more.

Now fast forward to last week, when the CFDA kicked off New York Fashion Week with a cocktail and collection reveal party at Genesis House in celebration of the event’s three finalists. Their collections were showcased for attendees along with archival pieces from Altuzarra, Bibhu Mohapatra, Monse, Naeem Khan, Peter Som, PH5, Prabal Gurung and Vivienne Tam. At the end of the night, Kolb and Genesis House’s own program patron Rachel Esperson jointly announced Ling as the recipient of the program’s $60,000 grand prize, as were top leaders including Carolina Herrera, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Kering Was determined by a panel of judges. With Kolb and Esperson. Ling’s collection combined references to Asian folklore such as the Chinese Nine-Tailed Fox with material ingenuity in the form of 3D-printed chrome couture gowns and an interpretation of femininity shown through the lens of seduction, transformation and imitation.

Over the past few months, Ling said during her acceptance speech, “People have been coming up to me and saying ‘I think I can do this because I see you, an AAPI person, doing it.’” Surface , in conversation with Esperson, Kolb and Ling talk candidly about the wisdom you can’t put a price on, how a $60,000 prize affects an emerging luxury designer’s bottom line, and ” Why now?” all this.

Grace Ling with finalists Siying Qu, Andrew Kwon and Haoran Li.

Surface: Was there one experience from this program that has shaped your growth and trajectory as a designer? Something you didn’t learn in school, or didn’t understand properly before the program?

Grace Ling: We have developed relationships with our mentors like Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia and Prabal Gurung. I feel so encouraged to know that they have been through the same thing that I have been through and that I am not alone and on the right path. Fashion school doesn’t teach you about the countless things you need to know to actually run a brand, like finance, celebrity management, wholesale relations, and thousands of other things. I have been doing everything based on my own willpower and it was really encouraging to know that these inspiring people were also there once.

The public is learning how Difficult One can become a fashion designer. Those who don’t know may assume that just because a designer’s clothes sell at a certain price point, everything should be easy to find. How will a $60,000 prize benefit your business?

GL: I actually think it’s more difficult to sell at the luxury price point. The customer base is small and the purchase volume of something at a contemporary price point is very high. I’m using the $60K to hire someone to help with production and supply chain.

Collection of Andrew Kwon.

,

In New York, there are many ways to achieve ‘success’ as a designer. What do you hope this program will show to emerging AAPI designers who are wondering if investing in a standard of excellence is worth it so that, perhaps one day, they will be invited to join the CFDA?

Steven Kolb: American fashion is very different than Europe. There are lots of young talent awards and I think the CFDA has paved the way for all of them through 20 years of programs for young designers. Of course other fashion councils also have programs. But here for designers you have an opportunity. It is more democratic and more entrepreneurial. It is not ruled by large conglomerates or old institutions that are resistant to change. It’s really about innovation, newness.

Collection of personal policies.

,

Why is now the right time to launch this program?

SK: At CFDA we nurture all talents. Our current chairman, Thom Browne, his mantra since then was “double the creativity” and it’s very important to give designers the space to be creative. When you have a program like this that provides money, mentorship and business advice, it allows them to be creative. We saw how all three of them presented their final form.

The industry, like all industries, like society, really considered the lack of diversity in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd. While the CFDA was always very conscious of programs being inclusive of all, there were probably some who would say that they did.’ They feel like they belong on those programs, like they can belong on those programs. This was also a memorable moment [asking], Well, “Why is that?” We realized that to engage or support the AAPI community, the Black community, the Latinx community, you really have to go out to those communities to gain trust and work and collaborate. Genesis was the ideal partner.

Rachel Esperson: We really felt that anyone can just do fashion and design. You have many partnerships for that. But what makes Genesis unique is really our AAPI (Korean) heritage. When we came up with the program we realized there was never anything to support AAPI designers and emerging talent.

So why now? I mean, of course, this should have been done years ago. It’s time to do it. And that probably requires a brand like Genesis that wants to embrace its Korean heritage.

