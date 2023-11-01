Grace Beverly's locks are growing up. Just don't call it an influencer brand

Following the investment, Beverley and Fowles grew the team from nine to 40 people, strengthening every team from marketing to design. Tala went from two activewear fabrics and Sweat’s product roadmap to five recycled and upcycled activewear fabrics, a new “second-skin” athleisure line, swimwear, resort wear and outerwear. Departing from the “merchant brand” model, hardly any of the pieces were heavily branded.

Reconciling responsibility with driving consumption

When Tala launched, it was introduced as an ethical activewear label with a focus on sustainability brand communication and marketing. Fifty percent of Tala’s customers are returning each week. This is positive from a business point of view, but for a label that bills itself as being in the ethical fashion sector, this is too much consumption. Beverly admits that the lock can work with the majority of recycled and recycled materials, but when you’re still pushing the product, it’s hard to say you’re sustainable. “We’ve moved away from that message.” Tala’s responsibility page states that it is not a sustainable brand, but is a more responsible choice than competitors in the same price bracket.

“Starting a fashion brand is not sustainable, and I will always, always own one. I will always say that sustainable fashion is a paradox,” says Beverly. “Consumption is always the opposite of sustainability. However, we know that our customers, with all the amenities of the world available to them, with all their good intentions, We’re never going to stop consuming activewear. To be able to make a difference, you have to create mass-market solutions that are better, not better.” She adds that her focus on product, quality and fit This is to ensure that apparel is given priority over its fast fashion counterparts.

Active apparel is extremely difficult to produce sustainably, as performance clothing has always required synthetic fibers to provide adequate stretch, temperature control, and sweat absorption. Like all synthetic clothing, synthetic activewear fibers leach microplastics into water supplies when washed. And, even the upcycled and recycled activewear used by Tala, although it uses fewer natural resources, still emits microplastics like regular synthetic clothing, which the company notes on its responsibility page Tells.

Tala encourages the use of microplastic catching guppy bags on its social media, which customers can use to prevent fibers from getting into the water supply. And Beverly says that when Tala hasn’t had to use performance fabrics, she’s used biodegradable wood pulp fabric Tencel or organic cotton.

Source: www.voguebusiness.com