GQ’s 26th annual Men of the Year celebrates everyone who made 2023 better — from The Bear’s Jeremy Alan White, Oscar frontman Andrew Scott to indie rock group Boygenius.

Advertisement

In a night of glitz and glamour, film, music, fashion and sports stars came together at London’s Royal Opera House for the 2023 UK GQ Men of the Year honours.

This year’s cover stars include jeremy alan white “The Bear,” from the future “Doctor Who” nakuti gatwasupergroup boygenius and Andrew Scott – known for “Sherlock” and “Fleabag.”

“The Bear” star, fresh from the premiere of his new A24 wrestling biopic iron claw In Dallas, Texas, it was said that being honored is taking some time to get used to.

White said, “I never thought I’d be in a room like this. I never thought I’d be here with all these people I admire so much.” He said that his stardom in the hit show helped open many doors.

Other honorees of the night included how to have sex film producer molly manning walkerMusician Jack Antonoff and England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

US version controversy

Across the pond, the US GQ Men of the Year edition has sparked considerable debate online…

In particular, the choice of Kim Kardashian, who appears on the magazine’s front cover in an oversized business suit, caused confusion and even anger among many on social media.

One user wrote, “Help me understand why he’s on the cover of the Men of the Year edition? ‘Is being a successful business person a “male” quality? Weird.”

Another shared, “I feel like this is taking the youth away from successful men. And ladies and gentlemen… this is why America is made fun of all over the world now. Absolutely shameful. ”

However, it is important to note that the magazine does not clearly specify the gender of the people included in the list. Instead, it defines the honorees as “individuals in entertainment, fashion and sports who have made 2023 a year to remember.”

Adding context, it’s notable that Kim isn’t the first woman to grace the cover of the annual GQ Men of the Year edition.

Her inclusion follows the history of influential women like Rihanna, Megan Thee StallionJennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Scarlett Johansson who have been chosen in previous years.

The best looks from the UK GQ event

The GQ Men of the Year Awards took place on 15 November in London.

video editor • Theo Farrant

Source