There’s a reason why you’re here, and it’s not your fault: The term “business casual attire” is very confusing. Almost meaningless really, especially in the age of hybrid work and post-suit office style. Even the most seasoned style veterans struggle to translate this concept into a workable dress code without resorting to PowerPoint slides and laser pointers. Especially because “business casual”, if it has any concrete meaning, depends almost entirely on the context of what you do for a job – and where you do it.

business casual hit list

But here’s the good news: We think there are some universal truths you can rely on, whether you’re required to wear a two-piece Monday-Thursday or your coworkers haven’t seen your bottom half since the beginning of 2020. yes. For starters, let’s eliminate the clothes that have no business being in a real business setting: hoodies, sweats, and slides. They’re 100 percent casual, zero percent business. “Dress for your intended job” still applies. So dress for the job you want in order to maintain“While we’re at it.

At the other end of the spectrum, what about a fine wool suit worn with a crisply pressed shirt, tie and hard-soled shoes? It is feeling very suffocating here. If you’re going to meet a judge (as a lawyer or defendant) or sign off on a billion-dollar merger, definitely look like you own the place. But you asked about business informal, Don’t be that person who makes everyone else at work feel inferior on Friday just because someone on TikTok told you it would give you a “mental edge.”

Somewhere between those two poles is the bleak, landmine-filled middle ground that attracted you to “business casual attire” in the first place. It’s also where, as we’re about to demonstrate, some of menswear’s most versatile wardrobe staples reside. We’re talking dark jeans, unstructured blazers, sweaters, and smart-looking shoes that won’t keep your dogs from barking until 4 p.m.

Now your job is to figure out which pieces land on the bullseye in the Venn diagram representing the vibrancy of your job and your apparel. Then you can steal our inspiration for assembling them in a business casual look HR will ask if they can put your fit photo in the employee handbook. And as a bonus (metaphorical, sorry), everything you find below will look just as good as when you turn off your laptop and turn on “do not disturb” mode for the weekend.

Blazer for anywhere except the boardroom

A business casual blazer is perfect No The upper part of a daily driver’s woolen suit, which should never be worn without its companion. These jackets are made from more casual fabrics like tweed, corduroy, and cotton, which means they’ll match with almost any type of chinos, jeans, or vibe-y pleated pants. You can turn the dial more toward “business” with a button-down shirt and tie (try oxford-cloth instead of starched poplin), but a crewneck or V-neck sweater works like a dream, too.

espace

“Kookie” Apparel Dyed Cotton Corduroy Blazer

buck mason

Carry-On Cotton Stretch Blazer

hard-working hard-bottoms

Each of these office-appropriate shoes can easily straddle the sartorial spectrum, from suit-booted to Saturday at the bar. If you have choice paralysis, know that a pair of simple black derbies are more versatile than Daniel Day Lewis—except perhaps tux trousers, there’s no pair of pants they can’t elevate. Chelsea boots are similar to those of the team’s players, and are extremely comfortable. Whether loafers lean leisurely or playful depends on what you pair them with – but if you’re feeling more fun, wear a pair of Tyrolean shoes like the Paraboot “Michael” for your Friday A grandfather brings gravitas to the office.

gh bass

Weizen’s Heritage “Larson” Color Block Loafers

rm williams

classic leather chelsea boots

clocks that work around the clock

Your work watch shouldn’t be fancy or expensive and certainly shouldn’t be smart. But as a general business casual guideline, you want some metal in the mix and a dial with hands. A leather strap is more comfortable if you’re a keyboard jockey, plus it looks even better since your outfit leans on the “casual” side of the scale. On the other hand, a steel sports watch adds a bit of showiness. If the job hasn’t left you with the ability to name your top-5 sky lounges, don’t sleep on a GMT (aka dual time zone) clock.

wild goose

Max Bill Automatic 38mm Watch

seiko

Sports 5 GMT SSK001 Watch

pants built for the grind

Give us your slim chinos, your joggers, your stretch pants sold through targeted Instagram ads — so we can toss them in the trash. You need the kind of tailored, non-formal trousers that can turn a business casual fit into a style triumph. Today’s most stylish office-hour pants achieve comfort in an old-school way, with the loose cuts, soft-flank fabrics and retro-inflected pleats that dominated corner offices for most of the 20th century.

alex mill

Straight Leg Vintage Washed Chinos

Beams Plus

wide leg cotton twill trousers

Warm sweater for your cold office

There’s an inherently business informality about a sweater. Natural fibers sourced from far-flung regions give them sophistication, but the knitted construction makes it as comfortable as possible to spend staring at a screen all day. What’s more, they’re a blank canvas for both designers and whatever business casual style you’re trying to triangulate. You’ve got options ranging from C-suite minimalist to creative-director psychedelic — plus the ability to layer them with a button-up or blazer (or both) for extra points (and to offset the arctic office AC) .

store controller

Textured V-Neck Wool Vest

Button-up that can mean business

The foundation of any biz-casual rotation is a button-up shirt. A dryer-fresh Oxford button-down brings just a little professional rump, but if you go for poplin — the cotton used for dressier shirts — loosen it up with stripes or plaid. And please don’t be one of those people who wears spread collar dress shirts or suit pants Without Jacket – and definitely not together, unless you’re trying to look like an extra Suit,

gitman vintage

Classic Slim Fit Oxford Shirt

j crew

Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt

drake’s

black striped cotton oxford shirt

deskside denim

At this point, wearing jeans to work is no longer the omen of social disintegration that grandpa complained about. Still, before you go to Indigo, either read the room—i.e., see what executives wear on Friday—or check with your boss first. (This article does not constitute a legal defense.) If you’ve got the blue light to go with denim, try a darker pair or Slow-Fade jeans in a classic cut. You already know jeans look good with a sweater and sneakers, but we’d love to zig and balance out the workwear DNA with a blazer and maybe a tie — but only worn because you really want to.

Aurelie

hard twist straight jeans

Todd Snyder

Relaxed Fit Selvedge Jeans

Sneakers That Slip Under the Radar

If your office is Air Jordan-friendly Monday through Friday, you don’t need this guide. If you’re surrounded by monsters that look like dress shoes on top and running sneakers on the bottom, you Absolutely This guide is required. When you’re adding sneakers to the business casual equation, err on the side of timeless, decidedly simple styles made from dress shoe materials (i.e. leather and suede) — none of which you can potentially resell on StockX. Are.

Adidas

Gazelle 85 leather-trimmed sneakers

general projects

Classic Beeball Low Sneakers

Stepney Works Club

Lister Canvas Slip-On Sneakers

Source: www.gq.com