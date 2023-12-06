December 6, 2023


HOWELL, NJ, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GPARENCY, the leading marketplace for commercial real estate acquisition, underwriting and financing, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking leasing division in New Jersey. Their new leasing division comes as an added benefit to their existing membership offerings and streamlines the commercial real estate leasing process for both landlords and leasing agents.

This new approach to leasing is set to revolutionize the way landlords and letting agents connect with potential tenants, matching every property type in any market with its ideal occupant. GPARENCY’s proprietary system ensures that landlords and leasing agents can find the best tenants quickly, and capture more leads without the hefty price tag.

with GPARENCY’S LEASING DIVISION, landlords and agents gain direct access to a broad pool of potential tenants. It also allows landlords and agents to view a tenant’s full profile before making contact, ensuring the perfect match every time.

“We’re changing the way leasing is done. Now tenants specify their needs, and we find buildings that meet their needs. This means you can fill spaces faster and connect tenants quickly. can see the whole picture before committing,” said CEO Ira Zlotowitz. Of gaperancy. GPARENCY’s leasing division will initially focus on office, industrial, warehouse and retail spaces in New Jersey, but plans to expand further in 2024.

To celebrate this milestone, GPARENCY is offering new members a unique opportunity to sign up for their $99 monthly limited membership during December and enjoy an extended membership at no additional cost through April 1, 2024 Is. This deal provides up to three additional months of membership absolutely free!

GPARENCY is the better way to acquire, underwrite and finance commercial real estate. With direct contact information on 150,000+ listings, a comprehensive database of over 35 million data points, and the ability for users to run the deal themselves, take it to their preferred broker, or let GPARENCY’s processing team run it for them With options to choose from, GPARENCY strives to offer top-tier solutions that enable investors to navigate the real estate market with confidence and success.

