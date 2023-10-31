Governor Whitmer Issues Proclamation for Veterans Small Business Week

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has recognized October 31 – November 3 as Veterans Small Business Week in Michigan to celebrate the positive contributions veteran-owned small businesses make to our local communities and economies.

“During Veteran Small Business Week, let’s support Michigan’s strong, local veteran-owned small businesses and celebrate the enormous impact they have on our economy,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Michigan entrepreneurs and small business owners are driving our state forward. They create good-paying jobs and make our cities and towns better places to live and work. Many are owned and operated by Michiganders who served our country in uniform and continue to make a difference in their communities. This week and every week, let’s support our veteran-owned small businesses.

Gov. Whitmer has worked to ensure that Michigan veterans and their families have the opportunities and support they need to succeed. He has signed legislation to reduce barriers to professional licensure, creating an accelerated path for veterans and their families to practice their licensed profession in Michigan through expedited processing of reciprocal licensure. The route can be made easier and initial license and application fees can be waived. Veterans who are interested in registering a business in Michigan may also qualify for fee waivers for profit corporations, limited liability companies, and non-profit corporations. Learn more here: Veteran Fee Waiver.

“LARA is proud to show our appreciation to members of the armed forces and their families by offering early licensing/registration and application fee waivers,” said Marlon I. Brown, acting director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. “Our department provides a number of licensing assistance to those currently serving and to service members transitioning from active duty. LARA also counts military training and experiences toward meeting certain licensing requirements.

Brian L. Love, Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA), said small businesses are the backbone of the Michigan economy and an important part of the state’s “Make It in Michigan” economic development strategy.

“We want Michigan to become the ‘Startup State’ by being the best place for veterans to start their businesses,” Love said. “When experienced people return home, they bring with them a unique skill set that is invaluable in the field of entrepreneurship. But the skills acquired by veterans in the military can often feel non-transferrable on resumes and that’s what motivates them to try something new and hire other vets. MVAA is here to support veterans as they return home and enter the civilian workforce or start their own small business. We know that having meaningful employment saves lives and we’re glad small business owners go above and beyond to thank our veterinarians for their service and recognize their service by hiring and promoting them.

For more information about professional and entrepreneurial development, small business training and mentorship, networking opportunities and mentoring programs for veteran-owned businesses, visit Veterans Entrepreneurship, the US Office of Veterans Business Development or the Michigan SBDC.

Michigan is committed to making the state the premier choice for military service members, veterans and their families to live, work, serve and play. In support of this effort, MVAA helps connect veterans with federal, state and local benefits and resources earned for their service. To learn more about employment, health care, education and quality of life benefits, veterans can contact the Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center at 1-800-MICH-VET or visit www.michigan.gov/MVAA Can.

View proclamation here: Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2023: Veteran Small Business Week.

