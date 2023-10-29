Governor Soludo empowers 5,000 youths in Anambra State

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has empowered 5,000 graduates of the pilot phase of “.One youth, two skills. The programme, with a seed grant of two billion naira, targets 10,000 beneficiaries in the next batch.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has revealed his administration’s plan to transform Anambra State into the largest digital skills hub in Nigeria and Sub Saharan Africa, where a large percentage of Anambra youths have employable and exportable technical skills. Will be.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Soludo reiterated that after incorporating themselves into cooperatives, a special funding has been put in place through the Anambra State Small Business Agency, ASBA, for those who want to receive a grant of up to five million naira. Want to expand your enterprise.

The Governor explained that the grant each of them receives should be enough to purchase the equipment they need to get started.

create business

Governor Soludo stressed that the agenda is to raise smart entrepreneurs who have the two skills and people who will create businesses that will create employment.

He assured to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor by providing equal opportunities to all through access to quality education, health services and empowerment opportunities.

Governor Soludo said the Anambra State Government is very determined about human capital development and called on potential partners and investors to invest in the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem of Anambra State.

Soludo said that Anambra people are entrepreneurial by nature and advised that Anambra youths should embrace the true Anambra spirit and shun criminality.

sustainable way

Disclosing that human capital is Anambra’s greatest resource, the Governor described the youth as the bridge to the future, adding that his administration believes in empowerment in a sustainable manner.

The Governor congratulated the new entrepreneurs and encouraged them to be committed and make good use of the Start Up Fund and assured that the State will continue to provide free business mentorship programs for them to succeed.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha MBA said that part two would commence soon, pointing out that it is a revolution to take the youth to the next level and anticipated that in the next two years, the beneficiaries will benefit. Have become employers of labour.

personal development

Deputy Director of UNIZIK Business School, Professor Chinedu Onyeizugbe, said the robust curriculum designed to develop trainees’ skills in crosscutting subjects for successful entrepreneurship and business management includes personal development skills, personal thinking skills among other courses.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo presented the checks to some beneficiaries during the graduation and business funding ceremony for batch one beneficiaries of the scheme at the Anambra International Convention Center in Awka, the state capital. He announced that others should visit their respective local government areas from Wednesday. November 1, 2023, to collect their checks.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyechukwu Ibezim, traditional rulers, Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment Programme, Dr. Nelson Omenugha, National Chairman of ASATU, Barrister Titus Akpudo and others.

Latifa Ibrahim

Source: von.gov.ng