Governor Murphy signs executive order establishing the New Jersey-India Commission

“I am honored to establish the New Jersey-India Commission to strengthen the cultural and economic ties between New Jersey and India for generations to come.” Governor Murphy said, “Following my visit to India in 2019, we are committed to strengthening our relationship, building on the overlapping economic strengths that New Jersey and India have long shared. We are very proud of the contribution of our huge Indian immigrant population and through this Commission, we can ensure that we can seize a new century of opportunities to grow together and pursue new possibilities.

“I am pleased to join Governor Murphy in establishing the New Jersey-India Commission.” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State Tahesha Way said, “As Secretary of State, I am thrilled to welcome the Commission to my Department and look forward to overseeing its work building on the deep economic, cultural and social ties between New Jersey and India. New Jersey’s Indian population enriches our state, and through this commission we are creating further opportunities for collaboration.”

India is the second largest foreign direct investor in New Jersey and the majority of New Jersey’s immigrant population is from India. In September of 2019, Governor Murphy and Choose New Jersey led an economic mission trip to India, boosting economic ties and expanding the presence of three Indian companies within New Jersey, securing over 1,200 new jobs. Over the past two decades, India has invested $2 billion in New Jersey, helping create about 6,000 jobs in key sectors such as life sciences and technology.

“Our partnership with New Jersey is unique in many ways,” Consul General of India Binay Shrikant Pradhan said, “This is a potential story of the dynamic convergence and confluence of India’s economic resilience, the presence of a highly successful Indian-American community and America’s spirit of innovation, fostering a landscape ripe with opportunities across sectors. New Jersey-India Governor Murphy’s initiative to establish the Commission will build on the already high level of economic partnership with New Jersey in terms of over $10 billion in trade or multiple two-way investments. This will build on the strong relationship that exists between India and New Jersey. People-to-people ties will also be encouraged. Jersey includes areas of education and knowledge sharing. We also look forward to Governor Murphy’s visit to India in the near future to take our partnership to new heights.”

Source: www.wbjb.org