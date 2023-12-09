Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs bill requiring public officials, candidates to disclose finances

Lansing, Michigan (CBS Detroit) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Dec. 8 that aims to ensure Michiganders have a clear and responsive state government.

The bill requires public officials and candidates elected to office to file financial disclosure reports with the State Department.

“State government must be open, transparent and accountable to the people it serves,” Whitmer said., “Since taking office, we have taken action to improve transparency and access for Michiganders, and I am proud to sign this good government legislation that signs Proposition 1 into law.”

Whitmer said officials and candidates will also need to enter certain information about their spouses.

State Senator Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) said, “After years of pushing for greater openness and transparency in policymaking, we have finally enacted Michigan’s first financial disclosure law that protects the interests of the officeholders who govern our state. “will reveal possible conflicts of interest.” , sponsor of Senate Bill 613. “With Gov. Whitmer signing our bipartisan legislation, we are taking important steps to strengthen trust between elected officials and the people we serve.”

Whitmer said Senate Bills 615 and 616 amend the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, allowing candidate committees to pay the fees associated with Senate Bills 613 and 614.

The sponsor, State Senator Mark Huizenga (R-Walker), said, “These financial disclosure requirements are a good step toward more transparent state government and better steps toward ensuring that elected officials make decisions that work for the people of Michigan. And not for personal gain.” Senate Bill 615 “They are also examples of the positive solutions we can achieve by working together – and I hope to see more bipartisan efforts like this in the new year.”

