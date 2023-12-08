Governor General recognizes renowned entrepreneur helping youth affected by sexual exploitation

On Tuesday, Governor General Mary Simon awarded Meritorious Service Decorations to dozens of great Canadians for their extraordinary work in improving the quality of life in communities across the country.

The award is one of the highest honors a Canadian can receive.

Among the recipients of the prestigious medal was Glory Meldrum, who was recognized for her years of tireless work to help children who have been sexually abused.

“This is about doing the right thing for children who are victims of sexual exploitation,” Meldrum said. “This is literally an epidemic across the country and the world.”

Meldrum, herself a survivor of sexual abuse, is the founder of Little Warriors, a nonprofit organization committed to the prevention, treatment, and raising awareness of children who experience sexual abuse and trauma.

“There are a lot of struggles and I know what I have to go through to function in this world and I want it to be easier for other people,” she said.

“I’m so lucky that this is my purpose and that I get to work with survivors and see these incredible kids.”

Meldrum created Be Brave Ranch in Alberta, the world’s first long-term treatment center for children and teens who live at the center as part of a year-long recovery program.

“At the moment we don’t get government money, we raise all the money to treat the children for free and fly them from across Canada to the centre,” he said.

“We’re going to double the size because COVID has really increased the numbers across Canada and we’re creating the first treatment center for people like me, adults, who were sexually abused as children.”

According to experts, human trafficking is also on the rise and Ottawa is becoming a ‘hot spot’.

While luring and recruiting children takes many forms, police have observed a disturbing trend for traffickers to make initial contact online.

“Sadly, agencies like ours are seeing increasing severity since COVID, so we’re trying to provide prevention programs that are free and anyone can get them,” said Jennifer Martin, CEO of Little Warriors. Can take it online.”

“The biggest thing we’re finding is that adults need to have very clear and very frank discussions with children about online dangers.”

Meldrum and her team continue to build Little Warriors, a 15-year-old operation with expanding programming, research and resources for the continued fight against sexual abuse.

“It takes a village to make the world a better place, so one thing I always tell people is that everyone can help,” she said.

If you need help or believe someone you know is being trafficked, there are resources available, including the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, which is available 24/7 at 1-833-900-1010. There is also an online chat option.

