Governor Eric Holcomb appoints Isaac Torres to the IU Board of Trustees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Indiana University South Bend alumnus and entrepreneur Isaac Torres to the IU Board of Trustees. Torres is the President and CEO of Intercambio Express, a company whose idea he developed while studying for an MBA at IU South Bend.

Indiana University South Bend alumnus and entrepreneur Isaac Torres has been appointed to the IU Board of Trustees. Photo courtesy of Issac TorresHolcomb said, “Isaac Torres’s entrepreneurial spirit and service to his community will serve the IU Board of Trustees well as he builds on IU’s long-term reputation for academic programs and research that are changing our state and the world. ”

After graduating from the Autonomous University of Mexico, Torres became a skilled accountant. He came to the United States in 1995 and began pursuing his MBA at IU South Bend. Torres’s own experience transferring money back to his family in Mexico inspired him to create a business plan for an Internet-based money transfer service as part of a class project. Torres made that plan a reality by founding Intercambio Express in 1999, just before receiving his MBA.

“My experience at IU South Bend changed the direction of my life by giving me the tools and inspiration to start my own company,” Torres said. “I am excited to play a role in ensuring that future IU students have the same transformative experiences.”

Torres is deeply involved in her Northern Indiana community and serves on the boards of the IU Foundation, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, First Source Bank, Women’s Care Center and Rise-Moxie.

“With his record of service and achievement in business, Isaac Torres represents the best of Indiana University,” said W. Quinn Buckner, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “His vision and leadership will make him an important voice on the Board of Trustees and I look forward to working with him to advance the mission of our extraordinary university.”

Torres will be sworn in during the Board of Trustees meeting in November in Indianapolis.

“Isaac’s IU story reflects what we strive to give all of our students: a transformative educational experience that propels their careers and gives them the tools to succeed,” said IU President Pamela Whitten. “His success in business and his track record of service to Indiana will be instrumental in advancing our ambitious IU 2030 goals.”

Torres retired trustee Michael J. Miro, who was first appointed to the board in 2014.

Source: news.iu.edu