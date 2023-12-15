Government's U-turn over plan for new train ticket retailers

Plans to create a government-backed online train ticket retailer have been scrapped just days after a regulator warned private companies over charging secret fees.

The Department for Transport (DfT) highlighted the “vital role” of the private sector in announcing the U-turn.

A proposal for a new website and app to sell tickets was introduced in May 2021 by the then Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to simplify the process.

It was the responsibility of the planned public sector body Great British Railways (GBR), and would have rival ticket retailers run by private companies.

On Monday, the Office of Rail and Road published a report saying seven businesses, including Trainline, use drip pricing, which involves charges being added to advertised low prices.

The regulator’s review found that booking fees ranged from 45p per ticket to £6.45 per transaction.

In February, Transport Secretary Mark Harper promised to increase the role of the private sector in Britain’s railways.

In announcing the decision not to create a new ticket retailer, the DfT stressed that it was “committed to improving the passenger experience on the railways”.

It said in a statement: “The private sector plays a vital role in fostering innovation and attracting more customers to the railways.”

It added: “We are focused on opening up railway data and systems to improve the passenger experience, reducing barriers to entry for independent rail ticket retailers.

“We are confirming that we are not working on plans to deliver a centralized Great British Railways online rail ticket retailer.

“Train operators will continue to retail online to passengers alongside existing third-party retailers, while we develop measures to increase competition in the online rail ticket retail market to make things better for passengers.”

Trainline shares rose 14.5% in early trading on Friday following the DfT’s announcement.

Shares fell by almost a quarter in trading in May 2021 when the government proposals were first unveiled.

