Investors are warning governments that borrowing costs are expected to rise much higher in the coming years, a shift that will strain public finances and hamper the ability of states to respond to crises.

Despite the recent rally, government bond prices have fallen sharply this year on both sides of the Atlantic, reflecting a growing acceptance that interest rates will need to remain high for a longer period of time to reduce inflation. Moreover, investors are struggling to digest very large debt issuance plans by governments without central banks taking steps to increase supply.

The result is very high bond yields that force governments to make large regular interest payments when they take on new debt. According to credit rating agency S&P, the G7 countries’ interest bill was $905bn a year in 2018. By 2026 it will reach $1.5 trillion.

“Investors have always been concerned about government debt and it’s never been an issue, but this time it looks like it really is,” said Jim Lewis, chief investment officer of public fixed income at M&G Investments. ”

“We’re not just concerned about the amount of government borrowing for health care spending and general things like pensions,” he said. Instead, he is concerned about “structural” issues such as the size of debt interest payments, the impact of central banks reducing their own bond holdings and the huge 31 percent of US government bonds that need to be refinanced next year. Will be required.

The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries has risen about 3 percentage points over the past two years to about 4.5 percent, and topped 5 percent last month. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg now expect 10-year bonds to yield about 4.5 percent by the end of 2025, up from a previous expectation of 3.5 percent in early July.

High debt levels were at the forefront of talks at the annual IMF and World Bank meetings in Marrakesh last month, with Vitor Gaspar, head of fiscal affairs at the fund, telling the Financial Times that rising debt service costs for governments are “a persistent trend over the medium term.” And it has a “lasting effect”.

Over decades, investors and governments have become accustomed to fairly reliable patterns in interest rates. Normally, central banks push them up to reduce inflation, but immediately cut them again when the economy slows down.

Now, it is becoming clear that a return to interest rates near zero percent after 2008 is unlikely. The long-term outlook for rates is highly disputed, but factors that could keep them up include the green transition and high levels of public borrowing, including heavy investment in projects such as infrastructure.

Furthermore, central banks are no longer taking steps to keep borrowing costs down by purchasing bonds in quantitative easing programs; Instead they are reducing the size of their balance sheets through quantitative tightening.

“We are basically transitioning from markets that were engineered by central banks through QE, to markets that are less engineered by central banks because they are now doing QT, and also a lot of fiscal activism. So there is a lot of issuance and the market needs to absorb it,” said Guillermo Felice, global investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income.

“We have left that era [of zero rates] Behind us,” said Stephen Millard, deputy director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research in London.

The IMF says global public debt is on track to reach 100 percent of GDP by the end of the current decade. Among the biggest drivers is the US, where the government deficit is on track to exceed 8 percent of the country’s GDP this year.

The IMF warned about global debts, saying “something has to be done to balance the fiscal equation.” “If financial stability is to be maintained, policy ambitions may need to be lowered or political red lines on taxation may need to be removed.”

The US, which has the highest central bank rates in the G7 and a smaller revenue base than its higher-tax counterparts, is headed for a dramatic rise in debt service costs. Bill Foster, senior vice president at ratings agency Moody’s, estimates that US interest expenses as a proportion of government revenues will rise from 10 percent in 2022 to 27 percent by 2033.

The expected surge in interest payments is more intense in the US than in some other countries because the volume of Treasury bonds that will need to be rolled over in 2024 is likely to significantly increase government interest payments. Forecasts from the Congressional Budget Office suggest that net interest spending will account for close to half of the US total deficit by 2026.

Investors doubt whether the US can move towards reducing its debt burden. Economic growth forecast for next year is weak at just 1.5 percent, while benchmark inflation-adjusted yields are near 2.2 percent. “It’s essentially telling you that if interest rates remain this high, there could be problems down the road,” Felices said.

“If markets feel that fiscal stability is at risk they will push governments to make some kind of adjustment. , , By demanding higher risk premiums for owning their debt,” he said.

Smoke rising during the bombing of the Gaza Strip: The US House of Representatives has approved legislation to provide $ 14 billion in new aid to Israel © Fadel Sena/AFP/Getty Images

The influx of new debt on the markets is also having an impact on bond prices, especially in the US. Today the size of the Treasury market is approximately $25 trillion, five times more than in 2008.

“The market is thinking, wait a minute, there is no expectation or visibility of fiscal belt tightening any time in the near future,” said Rohan Khanna, head of euro rates strategy at Barclays. In fact, Khanna said, spending can be expected to increase with elections to be held in the US, Germany, France and Britain next year.

The uncertain outlook is also keeping some investors from buying long-term bonds, given that geopolitical tensions will lead to increased military spending and higher costs of relocating strategic industries.

“Governments need to realize that uncertainty about long-term rates has just increased [increased a lot],” said Tomasz Viladec, chief European economist at asset manager T Rowe Price. “They will have to be more prudent going forward as there are risks that debt repayments will become unmanageable.”

Former UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts last year, sending the bond market into turmoil and prompting the Bank of England to intervene © Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Policymakers have at least now become more cautious about America’s growing liabilities as its debt-to-GDP ratio hovers around 98 percent. Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell was the latest official to express concern about the US fiscal situation.

“It’s not that debt levels are unsustainable,” he said in October. “It’s that the path we’re on is not sustainable and we have to get off that path soon.”

Europe is also struggling with rising borrowing costs, with fiscal concerns helping to drive up borrowing costs across the region. Britain was put on alert last year when former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts, sending the bond market into turmoil and prompting the Bank of England to intervene.

The UK has also experienced a sharp increase in interest costs, given that about 25 percent of its debt is in inflation-linked bonds. Debt interest expenditure in the UK reached 4.4 per cent of national income in the most recent financial year, more than double the average of 2 per cent in the first two decades of this century.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell has warned that the US is on an unsustainable debt path © Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, it will remain at or above 3 percent of GDP over the medium term, which is £26 billion a year more than the previous level. Ratings agency Fitch estimates interest costs will amount to 10.4 percent of government revenue this year, higher than the average of 6.2 percent between 2017 and 2021.

In the European Union, many countries have budget deficits that exceed the bloc’s 3 percent limit, which is set to take effect in January after being suspended during the pandemic.

Concerns are also increasing in Italy. The gap between benchmark Italian and German borrowing costs widened 0.3 percentage points to more than 2 percentage points after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government raised its fiscal deficit target and cut its growth forecast for this year and next. However, it has moved lower again as part of a broader bond market rally.

“Deficits are the reason people talk about bond watchdogs coming back – the idea that bond markets will act as a constraint on fiscal spending,” Lewis said.

Source: www.ft.com