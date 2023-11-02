Governments led innovation. On AI, they are lagging behind.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Bletchley, Britain – As Adolf Hitler unleashes terror on Europe, the British government recruits its best and brightest to this secret compound northwest of London to break Nazi codes. The efforts at Bletchley Park helped turn the tide of the war and laid the groundwork for the modern computer.

But as countries on six continents concluded a historic summit on the risks of artificial intelligence on Thursday at the same historic venue as the British Code Breakers, they faced a troubling reality of modern times: Governments are no longer in control of strategic innovation. What is a fact is that they are struggling to incorporate one of the most powerful technologies the world has ever known.

Already, AI is being deployed on battlefields and campaign routes, with the potential to alter the course of democracies, undermine or promote autocratic regimes, and help determine the outcomes of wars. Yet the technology is being developed under a veil of corporate secrecy, largely out of sight of government regulators and the scope and capabilities of any models are being jealously guarded as propriety information.

During World War II, “and to some extent in the Cold War, you could get the most talented scientists in the country to work on projects of national interest,” said Stuart Russell, renowned professor of computer science at the University of California at Berkeley. “But that’s not true anymore.”

The tech companies driving this innovation are demanding limits – but on their own terms. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has suggested that the government needs a new regulator to address future advanced AI models, but the company continues to move forward, releasing increasingly advanced AI systems. Tesla CEO Elon Musk signed a letter calling for a halt on AI development, but is still moving forward with his AI company, XAI.

“They’re daring governments to take away the keys, and that’s quite difficult because governments have basically let tech companies do whatever they want for decades,” Russell said. “But my sense is that the public has had enough.”

The lack of government control over AI has allowed a largely profit-driven industry to take the risks and ethical implications of a technology capable of taking next-level misinformation, ruining reputations and careers, and even taking human lives. Left to do.

That may change. This week in Britain, the European Union and 27 countries including the United States and China agreed to a historic declaration to limit the risks and harness the benefits of artificial intelligence. The push for global governance took a step forward, with unprecedented pledges of international cooperation by allies and adversaries alike.

But the announcement was high on goals and short on details. Observers say the global effort – with follow-up summits planned in South Korea and France in six months and a year, respectively – is in its infancy and is being far outstripped by the pace of development of extremely powerful AI tools.

In contrast to the World War II and Cold War eras, companies now control the vast majority of funding for technology and science research and development in the United States. According to data compiled by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, US businesses spent 73 percent on such research in 2020. This is a dramatic reversal from 1964, when government funding accounted for 67 percent of this spending.

That paradigm shift has created a geopolitical vacuum, said Dario Gil, IBM’s senior vice president and research director, in which there is an urgent need for new institutions to enable governments to balance the opportunities presented by AI with national security concerns. Needed.

“It’s being invented,” Gill said. “And if it looks a little disorganized, that’s because of reason.”

He said this week’s Bletchley announcement and the recent announcement of two government AI safety institutes, one in Britain and one in the United States, were steps toward that goal.

In the 1940s, the British began significant operations at Bletchley, bringing together 9,000 scientists, researchers and engineers – including leading minds such as Alan Turing, who theorized the thinking computer, and Max Newman and Tommy Flowers, who conceived , helped design and build. Code Breaking Colossus, an early programmable electronic computer.

The power of his discoveries raised ethical questions. The Allies were forced to decide whether to risk revealing to the Germans that their codes had been broken by responding to decrypted messages describing impending attacks – or to safeguard that knowledge for war goals. Allow innocent deaths.

Like the United States’ dropping of the atomic bomb on Japan, these decisions were ultimately made by governments accountable to the voters. In contrast, today’s leading technical minds in AI are working in private companies with driving interests that may not coincide with national or even global security.

“It’s very worrying that tech companies have as much power and as many resources as they have right now, because obviously no one is democratically elected there.” [inside them] Who’s telling the tech companies what to do,” said Mar Hicks, associate professor of data science at the University of Virginia.

Today, governments and regions are taking different approaches, with the EU and China moving fastest toward stricter regulation. While trying to develop the sector, the British have taken the lightest touch on regulations, calling their strategy a “pro innovation” approach, despite warnings about the serious risks of AI. The United States – home to the largest and most sophisticated AI developers – is somewhere in the middle, placing new security obligations on developers of the most sophisticated AI systems, but not so much as to hinder growth and development.

At the same time, US lawmakers are considering investing billions of dollars in AI development amid concerns about competition with China. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is leading efforts in Congress to develop AI legislation, said lawmakers are discussing the need for a minimum of $32 billion in funding.

For now, the United States is taking precautions Action. Paul Scharre, executive vice president of the Center for a New American Security, said tech companies are not necessarily favored by Republicans or Democrats in Washington. And President Biden’s recent executive order marked a notable shift from more laissez-faire policies on tech companies in the past.

But there’s no doubt that Americans are treading more cautiously than those in Europe — where the AI ​​Act is expected to be lifted by December, which would impose a blanket ban on the highest-risk algorithms and large fines for violators. Will force penalties on the scale.

“I’ve heard some people argue that the government needs to just sit back and trust these companies and that the government doesn’t have the technical experience to regulate this technology,” Scharre said. “I think it’s a receipt for disaster. These companies are not accountable to the general public. There are governments.”

For authoritarian states, including Russia and China, AI in particular is creating benefits and risks, with desperate attempts to sometimes control, sometimes restrict, and often harness it for the state’s use. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a manipulated voice recording surfaced purportedly of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on the population to lay down their arms. A relatively rudimentary deepfake, it nevertheless suggested the promise of AI as a weapon of obscurity in war – and one that could be refined by magnitudes in the near future.

Yet this technology is seen as a double-edged sword in Moscow and Beijing – for example, ChatGPS has been banned in Russia for giving users Western answers to questions about the Ukraine invasion, including the banned words ” Also includes use of “war”.

China’s involvement in the Bletchley announcement disappointed some summit attendees, including former Trump-appointed United States Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios. Kratsios said that in 2019, he attended the G-20 summit, where Chinese officials agreed on a series of AI principles, including a commitment that “AI actors must respect human rights and democratic institutions throughout the AI ​​system life cycle.” Values ​​must be respected.” Yet in recent months, China has imposed new rules to tie AI to “core socialist values” and comply with the country’s vast internet censorship regime.

“Like almost anything else, when it comes to international agreements, they began to be openly violated [the principles],” said Kratsios, who is now managing director of ScaleAI. He said it was a “mistake” to believe that the country would comply with the new Bletchley Declaration.

Meanwhile, civil society advocates sidelined from the main event at Bletchley Park say governments are moving too, and perhaps dangerously, slow. Baroness Beebon Kidron, a British advocate for child protection online, warned that regulators risk making the same mistakes they have made in recent decades when responding to tech companies that have “privatized technology assets and The cost has been outsourced to society.”

“It is technological exceptionalism that poses an existential threat not to technology but to humanity,” Kidron said in a speech at a competing event in London on Thursday.

