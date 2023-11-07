Government to create ‘smoke-free generation’ and ban sale of vapes to children

The government plans to phase out cigarette sales and impose tighter restrictions on vaping to protect children.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would restrict the sale of tobacco so that cigarettes cannot be legally sold to anyone 14 years of age or younger this year.

In his speech to Parliament, the King said the government would “introduce legislation to create a smoke-free generation by restricting the sale of tobacco and restricting the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes to children”.

This will effectively raise the age for tobacco sales by one year each year, the government said, to prevent this and future generations from taking up smoking in the first place.

According to government documents, smoking costs the UK approximately £17 billion per year, including £10 billion per year in lost productivity alone.

Its figures show this cost dwarfs the £10bn raised through taxes on tobacco products.

Calculations estimate that by creating a smoke-free generation, smoking rates among people aged 14 to 30 could be reduced to near zero by 2040.

The King’s speech also promised “further tough action on youth vaping”, with a consultation currently underway on how to protect children and encourage adult smokers to use vapes to quit. Should be encouraged.

The consultation is asking people for their views on whether disposable vapes – considered a first choice among children – should be banned or restricted and whether more needs to be done on pricing.

Health campaigners have repeatedly said that offering e-cigarettes at “pocket money prices” encourages children to take up vaping.

Other proposals include restricting the flavors and descriptions of vapes so that they are no longer targeted at children, keeping vapes out of the sight of children, and regulating vape packaging and how products are presented.

Other suggestions in the consultation include on-the-spot fines for retailers selling goods to underage children and stronger measures to tackle online sales.

One in five children have now tried vaping, despite it being illegal for children under 18, while the number of children using vaping has tripled in the last three years.

The King’s speech also discussed how the government will continue to reduce NHS waiting lists and implement new changes to boost the workforce.

All measures will apply to England, although the government said it is working closely with the devolved administrations on their intentions in relation to smoking and vaping.

