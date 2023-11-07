Government starts training program under PM Vishwakarma Yojana – ET Government

The Uttar Pradesh government has so far received 76,000 applications under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 this year. In a strategic step towards the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Monday announced the launch of the training program for Master Trainers and Assessors under the scheme to empower artisans and craftsmen. This five-day residential training programme, to be held at the National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) from November 6-10, 2023, is scheduled to train 41 master trainers from 10 different states including Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana. Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The first batch of master trainers will train people belonging to the professions of barber (Nai), tailor (Darji), mason, carpenter. (suthar/badhai), doll and toy makers (traditional), and blacksmith (blacksmith).

“The Master Trainers Training Program aims to equip these Master Trainers with modern technology skills and entrepreneurial knowledge. The participants will be trained on entrepreneurial competencies, business plan preparation, government support ecosystem, financial literacy, digital and social media marketing, branding and marketing. In addition, master trainers will be provided a modern tool kit to enhance their skills and adopt contemporary practices, an official statement said.

The program was inaugurated by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

During the inauguration, he emphasized on the important components of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and said, “In the quest to build a skilled and empowered workforce, the Master Trainers and Assessors Program under PM Vishwakarma is an important step towards equipping our country with the knowledge It’s a step.” This requires expertise. These master trainers, as torchbearers of knowledge and innovation, will play an important role in shaping the future of our country.”

“Their dedication and expertise will not only enrich the skills of our workforce but also contribute to realizing PM Vishwakarma’s vision for a self-reliant, technologically advanced and prosperous India. Together, we will empower our citizens and collectively Will prepare a skilled person from this.” India of the 21st century,” he added.

PM Vishwakarma Scheme PM Vishwakarma Scheme Recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation through skill verification, basic skills, advanced skill training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentive up to Rs 15,000, credit assistance up to Rs 3,00,000 and for digital Ensures encouragement. Exchange. The program will also provide marketing and branding support by the National Marketing Committee.

“Master trainers will be trained to deliver the PM Vishwakarma Yojana with a focus on expanding the reach and enhancing the quality of products and services prepared by artisans and skilled craftsmen.

“Their primary objective will be to ensure seamless integration of Vishwakarmas into domestic and global value chains. The overarching goal of this initiative is to provide comprehensive support to artisans and craftsmen, thereby facilitating progress in their respective trade across the value chain.” “The official statement said.

Source: government.economictimes.indiatimes.com