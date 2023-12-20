Government sets 'ambitious' target of increasing rail freight by 75%

An “ambitious” target of increasing rail freight traffic by at least 75% by 2050 has been set by Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

The Cabinet Minister said that this will bring economic and environmental benefits.

He believes that setting a target to increase the volume of freight transported by train will encourage private sector investment in this sector.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said rail freight was helping the country grow (Lucy North/PA)

According to the Department for Transport, one freight train can replace 129 lorries, while moving one tonne of freight by rail produces a quarter of the carbon emissions of road transport.

Rail industry body Rail Partners has previously called for an ambition to triple rail freight traffic by 2050.

It believes the government’s decision to scrap HS2 north of Birmingham has undermined its ambitions for freight traffic.

Initial plans for high-speed railways would have removed many long-distance services from existing tracks, making more room for freight trains.

Mr Harper said: “Rail freight helps keep this country moving, ensuring our supermarket shelves remain stocked and materials supplied to our construction workers.

“Not only is it the most efficient and environmentally friendly way to transport many goods, but it also helps grow the economy across the country.

“This ambitious plan demonstrates this Government’s confidence in the rail freight sector, and I hope it will encourage businesses to take advantage of additional opportunities, so that the industry continues to thrive and perform well for our country.” are.”

John Smith, chief executive of operator GB Railfreight, said: “The publication of the rail freight growth target is a clear signal that the UK is committed to reducing carbon emissions and meeting its ambitions to be net zero by 2050.

“Our railways have long been the backbone of our economy and today’s announcement allows private companies like GB Railfreight to continue investing in innovative technologies.

“Confidence in rail has been eroded recently and this is a great signal for target companies to consider rail for moving critical goods up and down the country.”

Maggie Simpson, director general of representative body Rail Freight Group, said: “We are pleased that the Government has recognized the economic and environmental benefits of increasing rail freight traffic.

“This target sends a strong message about the benefits and potential of rail freight transport that will encourage investment by industry and private businesses, and attract more customers to move their goods by rail.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com