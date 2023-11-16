SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – Canada’s local and regional airports play an essential role in our country’s economy. Local and regional airports are key connectors to business, health care, social services and emerging resource development sectors, in addition to supporting the travel of Canadians.

Nickel Belt Member of Parliament, Mark G., on behalf of Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez. Serre announced today that the Government of Canada is making a significant investment to enhance air safety in Northern Ontario.

Through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program, two airports in Northern Ontario are receiving more than $500,000 in new funding for projects and equipment that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, crew and airport staff. Will do.

Moosonee Airport is receiving $382,500 to purchase graders used in removing and controlling snow and ice on air surfaces such as runways, taxiways and aprons.

Greater Sudbury Airport is getting $163,625 to replace a wildlife control fence that will help protect the airfield from intrusion by medium to large-sized mammals such as deer, coyotes, foxes and black bears.

This funding is in addition to $1.2 million in Airport Capital Assistance Program funding provided in 2022 to Moosonee Airport for the installation of wildlife control fencing and the purchase of runway friction testers and runway sweepers; and Greater Sudbury Airport was provided $3 million to purchase runway sweepers and rehabilitate taxiways A and B and Runway 04-22.

Citation

“Canada’s airports keep our communities connected. They create good, middle-class jobs, and they strengthen our economy. Investing in our local and regional airports gives us safer and stronger communities from coast to coast Will help in making it.”

Honorable Pablo Rodriguez

Transport Minister

“Moosonee and Greater Sudbury airports are important hubs for residents and businesses in Northern Ontario. They connect us to family and friends, help us find new destinations, and are important trade corridors for many businesses in the region. “This funding will enhance safety for passengers, aircrew and airport employees, while supporting jobs and our regional economy.”

Mark G. cere,

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister of Official Language

quick Facts

Transport Canada’s Airport Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) provides federal funding to eligible airports to help finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety.

Under the Airport Capital Assistance Program, eligible airports can apply for funding for security-related capital projects. Improvements include purchasing and replacing heavy airside mobile equipment; wildlife fencing; and rehabilitating runway pavement, airfield lighting and electrical systems.

Since the Airport Capital Assistance Program began in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $1.25 billion for 1,256 projects at 201 local, regional and national airport system airports across the country.

Affiliate Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through TwitterFacebook, YouTube and Instagram to get the latest information from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons with visual impairments.

Source Transport Canada – Ottawa

Decision

View original content:

Source: www.bing.com