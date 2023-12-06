Government hopes private investors will fund social services – the evidence is not so optimistic

It was hardly mentioned during the election campaign, but we will undoubtedly hear more about “social investment”.

As stated in the National Party’s election platform, this would be an “organized framework” for the financing and delivery of social services. The Finance Minister, Nicola Willis – who is also Minister for the Public Service and Minister for Social Investment – ​​will play a central role in delivering the policy.

At its core, social investment is about the “productive” potential of public spending on social programs – spending that produces benefits in the future, not just supports consumption or solves problems in the present.

But this is also a policy from the past, with the national promise to “bring the social investment approach back to life”. This is a revival exercise initiated under the previous National government led by then Prime Minister John Key and Finance Minister Bill English.

The adoption of social investment led to a change in National’s generally skeptical view of social spending and some of its recipients, particularly welfare beneficiaries.

Yet it was still completely focused on the budget bottom line. It prioritized funding that would achieve positive social outcomes while reducing future public spending, or “forward fiscal liabilities”. As Bill English said, “What works for communities works for the government’s books.”

At that time the policy was criticized for its unreliable projections of fiscal liability. And questions were raised about whether long-term fiscal savings were even conducive to achieving positive social outcomes.

Political opponents wondered whether the kind face of social investment was merely an excuse to cut social services.

It remains to be seen whether the new government has adapted its social investment approach to address those doubts. The small amount of details available suggest that greater emphasis could be placed on attracting private investors – two initiatives that should be examined closely.

social investment fund

According to National’s campaign promises, a social investment fund would support social services that “intervene earlier and more effectively”. The government will provide initial funding and reallocate funds from services that receive “disappointing social impact assessments”.

But the most fundamental idea is to open up the fund to private investors: “If private capital can be better deployed to help transform the lives of more New Zealanders, we won’t be afraid to use it.”

Without more details, it is hard to know how private investors might be motivated to contribute beyond a mere desire to make charitable donations. The non-profit Share My Super scheme already does the same thing.

But why would the government pay investors – even socially minded ones willing to accept below-market rates – returns on money it could itself borrow more cheaply?

For example, in Canada, the Social Finance Fund does not finance services directly. It pools money from government and private investors, which is then loaned to nonprofits and other “social purpose organizations” on favorable terms. This is fundamentally different from National’s proposal.

social impact bond

National is also promising to revive the social impact bonds (SIBs) last introduced by the British government. The bonds will be used to fund and deliver social services, starting with the transition of families from emergency housing.

SIBs are financial instruments involving investors, service providers and the government. Investors provide advance funds. If the service provider achieves the specified results, the government pays the investors, plus the profit margin.

Since the first SIB-funded service launched in 2010, more than 230 have been established around the world. But international evidence is lackluster on their effectiveness.

32 A recent meta-analysis of SIBs found that, despite all the talk of being innovative, “there is little evidence that the outcomes of SIB-funded programs are significantly different than those of more traditional programs”.

After 13 years of intensive global policy experimentation and evaluation, this should be a serious concern to advocates for new SIBs in New Zealand.

complex and difficult to measure

In the early stages of SIB development, I spoke to about a hundred professionals implementing them across the English-speaking world, including those involved in the previous national government’s SIB pilot programme.

The first local SIB pilot required restarting after its launch, then it ran for only 18 months out of the planned six-year period.

The second pilot, which recently completed its six-year tenure, has reportedly achieved positive results for its customers. It enrolled 607 of the 1,000 customers it was projected to serve, and the development process began in December 2013.

At any scale, this is a huge amount of time and effort for a relatively small number of customers.

Internationally, this experience is more the norm than the exception. What was clear from my interviews several years ago is now becoming increasingly public: SIBs are an extremely complex way of delivering social services and they are difficult to scale up.

People involved, including investors, routinely conclude that there are easier ways to achieve their respective goals.

back to the basics

There is much to recommend a national focus on social investment: a focus on preventive social services that deliver concrete results could do a lot of good.

But there is a risk that the new government will not heed the lessons of its predecessor.

Focusing its social investment agenda on narrow fiscal outcomes, and attracting private investors, could undermine National’s stated goal of “doing what works” to “transform the lives of New Zealanders with the greatest needs”. Is.

Given Christopher Luxon’s preference to lead a government “back to basics”, there may be a simple solution: an appropriately resourced public sector to finance, monitor and evaluate the delivery of social services. Area. He can just work.

Tom Baker receives public funding from the Marsden Fund, administered by the Royal Society Te Apārangi.

Source: www.bing.com