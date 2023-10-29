Government has redoubled efforts to address housing challenges

[File Photo]

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says they have done due diligence to ensure that public-private partnerships are established with the aim of providing affordable and climate-friendly housing solutions.

This, intended as an initial public-private partnership to provide low-cost housing to families in an informal settlement, never came to fruition.

The government has now unveiled a more ambitious plan for PPPs aimed at providing affordable and climate-friendly housing solutions and has issued a request for tender.

Professor Prasad emphasized the extensive preparatory work that has been done to ensure the success of this new housing initiative.

“We can assure you that as a government, we have done all our due diligence. We have had some serious, well-meaning discussions with the IFC. “We have confidence in the advice given by IFC and, as you know, their own experience in similar projects in many countries.”

Prasad says the government remains steadfast in its commitment to correct past shortcomings.

“At every step, there will be proper monitoring and evaluation and advocacy and campaigns and education among those who we think will need the opportunity. And we are confident that this pilot project will be successful.”

Acting Housing Minister Philimani Vosarogo says the regulatory process will be tightened.

Meanwhile, Prasad further explained that the Housing Ministry, along with the National Planning Office within the Finance Ministry, will oversee and manage the upcoming project.

