Government empowers 132 Grand Bahama creatives with small business grants – St. Kitts Nevis Observer

Minister of Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey congratulates grant recipients from the Government’s Empower Grand Bahama Small Business Program. The Grand Bahama Ministry of Tourism presented 132 creatives with the Government’s Empower Grand Bahama Small Business Grants at a special ceremony held at the Grand Lucayan Resort on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Grand Bahama, Bahamas – As the Government builds momentum to energize Grand Bahama’s tourism sector and inspire entrepreneurs, 132 Creative has formed the latest group of grant recipients under the Government’s Empower Grand Bahama program.

The initiative, launched under the Grand Bahama Ministry of Justice, is designed to support small businesses operating in the orange economy, also known as the creative industries.

Minister of Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxie congratulated the new recipients of the Empower Grand Bahama Small Business Grant at a special ceremony held at the Grand Lucayan Resort.

“It’s amazing to finally be here in this moment today,” he said.

“The goal of the program is to assist entrepreneurs in developing and diversifying their tourism products and services with an emphasis on providing unique, authentic Bahamian experiences for visitors to Grand Bahama Island.”

The programme, which received over 500 applicants, focused on creative entrepreneurs and tourism product promotion.

The 132 grants represent a cross-section of businesses in the creative space driven by artisans, tour operators, food and beverage vendors and experience providers, whose products and services will include an eclectic mix of restaurants, exotic eco-adventures and pristine beaches Which are for visitors. Experience Grand Bahama firsthand.

Minister Moxey, noting that the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Grand Bahama and the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation to promote Grand Bahama to international markets has resulted in an increase in tourist arrivals to the island, said the tide is changing. And residents have a golden opportunity to change the direction of their business endeavors.

However, he also stressed that the product offering should be improved by creating more memorable and meaningful experiences for the destination.

Minister Moxey said, “With the support and micro-grant funding of the Empower Grand Bahama program, Orange Economy creators have access to resources that will assist in developing unique experiences, services and authentic products that are culturally Bahamian and appealing to tourists. are attractive to.”

As the island prepares to welcome Carnival Cruise Line’s new port, Celebration Key, to meet the anticipated more than 13,000 cruise passengers and 3,000 cruise members per day, Minister Moxey explained that it is imperative that Grand Bahama continues to create authentic experiences.

To date, the program has already distributed grants to entrepreneurs working at the Downtown Farmers Market and the newly renovated Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation’s Arts and Crafts Center.

Minister Moxey said she recognizes the importance of small business grant programs to offer resources beyond financial assistance, but also support entrepreneurs in building successful and sustainable enterprises that contribute to the economic development of communities, the Island and the nation. Will contribute.

“In addition to providing funding for product development, the Empower Grand Bahama program also focuses on supporting entrepreneurs to foster sustainable growth in their businesses. Therefore as part of the follow-up process, Project and Investment Officers from the Ministry of Grand Bahama will monitor the progress of the grant recipients,” Minister Moxey said.

Officials will encourage good business practices, ensure that startups and existing businesses are appropriately licensed and provide advice on finance, marketing and the adoption of environmentally sustainable business practices.

Source: www.thestkittsnevisobserver.com