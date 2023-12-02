Government admits hundreds of thousands of homeowners affected by net zero pylon rollout

Pole

Hundreds of thousands of homes across the UK will be within sight of power poles as part of a massive net-zero expansion of the energy grid.

Three hundred towns and villages in rural England and Wales could be affected by thousands of power poles needed to expand the National Grid to meet net zero targets, a government report has warned.

The figure is the first to show the scale of the planned threefold expansion of National Grid and how it could affect towns and villages whose gardens and landscapes are overlooked by the new pylons.

The report estimates that the existing network of pylons, cables and other infrastructure has already infiltrated the gardens and surrounding landscape of about 300,000 mainly rural homes. The figure suggests that a planned threefold increase in grid capacity could double or triple that total.

National Grid has not yet released an estimate of the length of new cabling and pylons, nor an estimate of the number of people and properties potentially affected. A National Grid spokesperson said it was too early to tell actual numbers.

However, critics say National Grid is avoiding providing such data for fear of backlash.

Ministers believe grid expansion is vital to achieving net zero targets, but are concerned about the potential backlash to large-scale infrastructure rollouts across the country.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tried to allay concerns in the Autumn Statement by announcing plans to give people living near new pylons and electricity substations up to £1,000 a year off their energy bills.

Government documents analyzing the potential cost of compensating people covered by the policy suggest at least 300 communities would be affected. The compensation is estimated to cost up to £9 billion, which will be added to consumers’ electricity bills over 10 years.

The report said: “In Great Britain, four times more new transmission networks will be needed over the next seven years than since 1990.

“This will mean that more communities across the country will live closer to electricity transmission network infrastructure.”

The National Grid currently has 22,000 pylons that carry approximately 4,500 miles of high-voltage cable.

Its own data shows it plans to increase capacity by 3 times by 2035 – meaning it will need thousands of miles more pylons and cables.

Such projects are likely to avoid local planning scrutiny and opposition, instead moving quickly through the planning system.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) is preparing comprehensive planning reforms which it says are vital if the UK is to reach key net zero milestones such as eliminating fossil fuel production by 2035.

Without action, ministers are worried the grid could be overwhelmed by rising demand as homes switch to electric cars and heat pumps. A surge in generation from offshore wind and other renewable energy could also overwhelm transmission networks.

Earlier this year, National Grid launched its Great Grid Upgrade initiative, the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations. It will initially include nine major onshore projects totaling £4.5 billion.

Protest groups have already emerged around Britain over the lines of planned new transmission lines. East Anglia is one of the most affected areas because the seas off its coast are shallow enough to allow the construction of many new wind farms. Each will require an onshore connection to the national grid.

One of the most controversial projects will involve the construction of a 112-mile-long (180 km) power line in East Anglia.

The Norwich to Tilbury development will consist of 520 pylons, each 164 feet tall, which will support a new high voltage electricity transmission line between Norwich in Norfolk, Bramford in Suffolk and Tilbury in Essex. It will carry offshore wind farm-generated electricity through the Waveney Valley towards London.

Last month leaders of Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk county councils called on National Grid to reconsider its plans and opt for offshore cables instead – an option which is also supported by the Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk Pylons Action Group.

26,000 residents have registered their opposition to the plan and the scale of the protest is believed to have played a significant role in the government’s move towards offering cash to gain approval.

DESNZ plans to publish details of the compensation scheme, including rebates on electricity bills and community benefits, in early 2024.

A spokesperson said: “We are driving forward the biggest reforms to our electricity grid since the 1950s – halving the time it takes to build networks, speeding up grid connections, supporting thousands of jobs and supporting families. To reduce long-term bills. ,

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com