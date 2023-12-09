Government actively promoting policies to empower women: Minister – Daily Times

Acting Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr Omar Saif on Friday said the government is actively promoting policies and initiatives to promote gender equality and empower women in various sectors.

Addressing the valedictory function of the Women Entrepreneur Finance Initiative (WE-FI), she said that involving women in important decisions, be it politics, sports or social matters, can be seen as a step towards a more progressive and inclusive Pakistan. Is seen in.

Expressing satisfaction over the impact of the World Bank’s Wi-Fi program on the vital role of women’s entrepreneurial finance, the minister said, “You cannot go wrong in supporting entrepreneurial women of Pakistan.”

Recognizing the potential impact of empowered rural women, he emphasized that the country can move forward on the path of development by giving them autonomy.

With 48% of Pakistan’s workforce involved in agriculture, the minister said women’s participation in various sectors, including rural areas, shows significant contribution to the country’s economic landscape.

She said the appointment of women in traditionally male-dominated fields indicates a progressive change in social norms.

Dr. Saif said that efforts are underway to ensure equal opportunities for women in the business sector.

She said the government has launched various schemes aimed at providing women with the necessary tools and resources to pursue entrepreneurial endeavours.

“The goal is to ensure that women have equal access to opportunities in the business world,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to provide equal opportunities, he said that various schemes have been launched to ensure that women can actively participate in the decision making processes and contribute significantly to the progress of the country.

Throughout its duration, the WeFi Pakistan program has been a catalyst for change, enabling women entrepreneurs to overcome barriers and succeed in the business world.

The program provided critical support in the form of business training and market access, which has been instrumental in the growth of women-led SMEs and startups in Pakistan.

Over its three-year journey, across a series of projects and activities, We-Fi began working carefully with 30 top-tier incubators and accelerators, improving their ability to integrate gender-lensed investment-readiness into their existing curriculum. There was a significant increase.

In parallel, 350 women-led startups from different regions of Pakistan were also enrolled in several clusters focusing on ‘Growth and Investment-Readiness’, a curriculum specifically designed to meet their unique needs and challenges. Was designed for.

