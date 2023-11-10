Andrey Popov/Getty Images

If you have medical debt and haven’t checked your credit score recently, you may be pleasantly surprised. Changes in the major credit bureaus’ reporting have helped raise credit scores for people with medical debt by an average of 30 points, according to a new Urban Institute analysis.

If you’re among the millions of consumers burdened by medical debt, here’s how your credit score may have been affected, why it matters and how to access your credit score and report for free.

How changes in medical debt reporting increased credit scores

Starting in 2022, the three major credit bureaus – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – have made substantial changes to the way they report medical debt:

Any medical debt under $500 was removed from credit reports in April 2023. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, most medical collection debts that appear on credit reports were less than $500.

Unpaid debts less than a year old were removed from the report in August 2022.

The medical debt paid into collections expires in July 2022. Previously, medical collections debt remained on your credit report for seven years.

The changes have had a significant impact. According to the Urban Institute report, among the nearly 27 million consumers who previously recorded medical debt collections on their credit reports, the average VantageScore — one of the two main credit scoring methods — rose from 585 to 615 between August 2022 and August 2023. Done.

Why does your credit score matter?

Your credit score is an important number in your financial life. This can help when getting a mortgage, auto loan or credit card. If you have a higher credit score, you may be more likely to qualify and get a better rate, which can save you money over the lifetime of the loan. Your score may also make a difference if you want to get a new job or rent a home.

There are two main scoring models used to generate your credit score: FICO and VantageScore. They generally use the same criteria including payment history, credit utilization, age of credit accounts, and credit mix.

Lenders use these scores to help determine whether they will approve you for a credit product, and at what rate. A low credit score signals to the lender that you are more likely to have trouble managing debt, such as missing payments or carrying large balances.

However, the CFPB has argued that evidence of medical debt is not an accurate predictor of creditworthiness, especially since medical debt is often caused by circumstances beyond people’s control and is compounded by a complex health care system. Erasing medical debt from credit reports can help boost consumers’ credit scores, which in turn helps them qualify for financing options with lower interest rates.

How to check your credit score

If you haven’t checked your credit score recently, it’s easy to do. Most credit card companies and lenders provide this service for free, or you can use a credit monitoring service to get your score as well as fraud protection.

Your credit score is based on your credit report, so it’s important to review for errors to make sure your score is accurate. You can order your free annual report once a week from all three major credit bureaus at AnnualCreditReport.com.

If your score still isn’t where you want it to be, here are some expert tips to help boost your credit score.

