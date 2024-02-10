Are you looking for some deals in the stock market? If you have $5,000 that you want to invest in some established growth stocks, there are some deals worth considering. Three cheap stocks backed by promising businesses that will make solid long-term investments right now alibaba group (NYSE: BABA), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN).

1.Alibaba Group

Chinese stocks have been undervalued for several years due to ongoing tensions between China and the US, but China remains an attractive market for investment. In the last quarter of 2023, the Chinese economy grew at a rate of 5.2% compared to 3.3%. to America %

Growth in both economies may slow this year, but the difference is that while many US growth stocks are overpriced due to better-than-expected economic growth, Alibaba remains discounted. Investors can buy the e-commerce giant at an incredibly cheap valuation of less than 8 times its expected future profits. By comparison, S&P 500 The average price-to-earnings multiple is 22.

Alibaba has a broad business that includes online shopping platforms Taobao and Tmall as well as digital media and a growing cloud infrastructure business, which is relied upon by 80% of China’s technology companies. Alibaba also makes an underrated AI stock, as it is working on its own chatbot, Tongyi Qianwen.

Although its growth rates have been modest in recent times, often below 10%, Alibaba’s potential in the long run remains promising. Buying the stock now, while it is trading near its 52-week low of $66.63, could be an excellent move for long-term investors.

2. United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, also known as UPS, is also trading at a modest multiple – less than 17 times its expected future profits. UPS is also about $10 off its 52-week low of $133.68 .

The company is going through a difficult quarter. Its Q4 revenue was $24.9 billion – down from $27 billion in the year-ago period. But geopolitical issues and challenging economic conditions have impacted demand for its services.

Management is predicting a modest improvement this year, with revenue projected to range between $92 billion and $94.5 billion in 2024, up from the $91 billion reported in 2023. But in the long term, as the geopolitical situation improves and e-commerce grows, demand should grow from stronger to stronger.

As a leader in the logistics industry, UPS plays a vital role in the growth of the US economy, which is why it is a good stock to keep in your portfolio for the long term. Investors would be advised to follow Warren Buffett’s wisdom of betting on America. Although UPS’s business is facing challenges at the moment, these are not problems that will stop the company.

3. AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company, but it’s not doing business like one. Investors can buy its stock at less than 16 times its estimated future profits, and just a few dollars above its 52-week low of $61.73.

The promising thing about business is that it is broad and includes many different opportunities for growth. The company’s business includes products across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology; heart, kidney and metabolism; rare diseases; Respiratory and Immunology; and vaccines and immunotherapy.

The company has several blockbuster drugs in its catalog: During the first nine months of 2023, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Farxiga, Symbicort, Fasenra, Soliris and Ultomiris all already crossed the $1 billion mark in annual sales Was. And with 167 projects in its research and development pipeline, the company is expected to add to this number in the future. Over the last four reported quarters, the company has generated revenues of approximately $45 billion, with total net income of just under $5.9 billion.

With an extensive pipeline and modest valuation, AstraZeneca appears to be an overlooked stock that could become a great choice for long-term investors.

David Jagielski has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group, AstraZeneca PLC, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

