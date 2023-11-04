Got $3,000? 3 growth stocks about to double right now The Motley Fool

Right now, it appears to be an unprecedented opportunity to invest in the market. Despite the bleak economic outlook, many companies are reporting strong third quarter results. This is a good sign and should cause investors to really start looking for some more growth-related stocks before moving on.

Top of my shopping list UiPath (Path 4.46%), MercadoLibre (MELI 5.17%), and dLocal (DLO 0.77%). All three of these companies are posting strong growth and their prices are cheap enough to ensure investors don’t overpay. Are you curious about what makes these three stocks a great buy? Then continue reading.

UiPath

If you’ve ever performed a repetitive task at work, like filling out expense reports, you’ve probably wondered: “Can this be automated?” With UiPath, the answer is yes.

It is a leader in robotic process automation (RPA), giving businesses the tools to automate these processes. It can also harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to figure out which tasks can be automated and what information it can pull to populate the fields.

RPA deployment is in its infancy, as Polaris Market Research estimates the current market opportunity at $2.6 billion. UiPath has annual recurring revenues of $1.3 billion, indicating strong segment dominance.

Polaris also expects this market opportunity to grow to $66 billion by 2032. UiPath is already a strong player in this fast-growing industry, its growth story could be incredible.

The stock trades at a reasonable 7.4x sales, making it seem like a no-brainer buy.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is a Latin American-based company that trades in the US markets, influencing market sentiment and investors’ risk appetite. But even in 2023 he has left no stone unturned.

The e-commerce and fintech company is growing rapidly, with currency-neutral revenues growing 57% year over year. Its profitability is also rapidly improving, with its second quarter operating margin at 16.3%, its highest since 2017, thanks to some unused loan loss reserves.

Both segments of MercadoLibre are performing well. Commerce revenues grew 65% year over year on a currency-neutral basis, while fintech grew 48%. This dual path of growth is a strong business plan, because one can support the other when needed. However, both businesses are crushing it, and MercadoLibre stock looks unstoppable.

But the stock isn’t valued that way. At just under five times sales, MercadoLibre’s value is near all-time lows.

It doesn’t seem like this is a company that should be valued this low, and the stock looks set to rise as investors’ risk appetite increases.

dLocal

Like MercadoLibre, dLocal does not operate in local markets. Instead, it provides software to commerce giants to operate in countries with less developed monetary systems such as Thailand, Turkey and South Africa.

Instead of developing these systems for each country, customers can give a small portion of the revenue to dLocal and immediately gain access to multiple emerging markets. with Amazon, spotifyAnd Nike dLocal has great credibility among its customers. If the US economic outlook improves, companies may consider expanding across borders with their research and development funding, which will boost dLocal’s business.

Its financials are also strong, with total processed transaction volume increasing 80% to $4.4 billion in the second quarter. Revenue increased 59% to $161 million, and net income in the second quarter was $44.8 million, for a 28% profit margin.

While the stock may seem expensive at 41x trailing earnings and 29x future earnings, that’s not the case when you consider how fast this company is growing. It also has a large market because it is doing what few other payment processors want to do.

This makes dLocal a great under-the-radar stock that could explode even more in the coming years.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithan Drury holds positions in Amazon, DLocal, MercadoLibre and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, Nike, Spotify Technology, and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: Long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com