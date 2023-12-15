Got $1,000? Here are 2 stocks to buy for the long term The Motley Fool

With the New Year just around the corner, now is an excellent time to consider investing in stocks that are likely to thrive in 2024 and beyond.

As two companies that have won the hearts of consumers around the world, Apple (AAPL -0.20%) and Amazon (AMZN 1.75%) are two attractive options. Consumer technology dominates, with leading market shares in smartphones, tablets, headphones and wearables. Meanwhile, its leading position in cloud computing as well as in e-commerce is being eroded, allowing it to benefit significantly from artificial intelligence (AI).

Over the past five years, shares of Apple and Amazon have increased by 365% and 79%, respectively. Although past growth is not always an indicator of what will happen next, these companies have the financial resources and brand recognition to continue expanding well into the future.

The sheer potential of these tech giants means you won’t need thousands of dollars to see big profits over the long term. So, got $1,000? Here are two stocks to buy for the long term.

1. Apple

Apple’s stock has reached a record high this year and its market cap has reached above $3 trillion for the first time in June. The milestone came as the company faced repeated declines in its product segments due to macroeconomic headwinds impacting businesses in the technology sector.

The iPhone maker reported a revenue decline of 3% year-on-year in fiscal 2023. Yet loyal investors remain largely engaged with the company, confident of its ability to overcome current challenges and deliver strong returns over the long term.

His trust in Apple is not unfounded. The tech giant remains a favorite among consumers, who continue to prefer Apple products. US smartphone shipments declined throughout the year, falling 19% year over year in the third quarter of 2023.

As a result, SAMSUNGIts market share fell from 27% in Q1 2023 to 22% in Q3. However, Apple has outperformed its biggest rival by increasing its market share from 52% to 55% over the same period. The popularity of Apple products shows that it has a lot to gain from the inevitable improvements in the market.

Meanwhile, it is generating massive profits from its digital services business, which has reported revenue growth of 9% in FY23. Revenue from the App Store and subscription services like Apple TV+ and iCloud make up the company’s fastest-growing divisions, providing profit margins. About 70%.

Apple’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30 makes it a bit expensive. However, as the chart shows, the company has hit nearly $100 billion in free cash flow, which is more than some of its biggest competitors in the technology sector. The company has earned its high valuation and is likely to grow greatly in the long term, as it has the money to continue investing in its business.

Dedicating a little more than half of your $1,000 investment would yield three shares in Apple, which would be worth about $580 at its current state.

2. Amazon

Amazon has come a long way since it started as an online book retailer in Seattle nearly 30 years ago. The company now claims majority market share in e-commerce in dozens of countries and is home to the world’s largest cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Meanwhile, the potential of its services has resulted in leadership positions in countless other areas, such as securing the second-largest market share in streaming with Prime Video.

Amazon has become the largest video game retailer in the US due to its online retail site’s huge user base, accounting for 68% of sales as of September (per Statista).

Amazon’s expansion into technology means it has countless opportunities for growth in the long term. According to Luck According to Business Insights, the cloud market is projected to reach a value of $678 billion this year alone and expand at a compound annual growth rate of 20% until at least 2030.

Amazon has the largest cloud market share and is investing heavily to expand its position, adding new AI capabilities to AWS as it capitalizes on growing demand for the technology.

In the chart above, Amazon currently has the lowest price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of tech companies. The metric is calculated by dividing a company’s market cap by its trailing-12-month revenue, with Amazon’s P/S being a bargain compared to its peers. In terms of revenue, Amazon’s stock offers the most value out of these companies, making it an attractive option right now.

The remainder of your $1,000 investment (and perhaps an additional $20 depending on price fluctuations) would buy about three shares in Amazon. The company has a solid outlook for the next decade, making its shares a perfect buy for long-term investors.

Source: www.fool.com