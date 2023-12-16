If you want to know which rare coins are the best to keep, checking out the collection of one of the world’s top coin collectors isn’t a bad place to start. Same thing with stocks. You’ll find lots of great ideas in the stocks Warren Buffett has bought Berkshire Hathaway(BRK.A -0.96%) (BRK.B -0.45%) portfolio.

The good news is that you don’t need a large upfront investment to acquire some of these stocks. Got $1,000? Here are five Buffett stocks to buy and hold forever.

1. Amazon

Buffett did not personally call to buy shares of Amazon (AMZN 1.73%) to Berkshire’s portfolio. One of the group’s two investment managers started a position at Amazon. However, Buffett said he was “very foolish” to invest in Amazon early.

I think Amazon is an ideal Buffett stock to buy and hold for the long term. There is considerable growth opportunity in the company’s core e-commerce business. The potential benefit is even greater with Amazon Web Services, as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) drives more organizations to the cloud. Amazon is also constantly looking to enter new markets, with supply chain services and primary care being two recent examples.

2. Bank of America

Bank of America (BAC -1.00%) ranks as the second-largest holding in Berkshire’s portfolio. Although Buffett has shed his positions in many bank stocks in recent years, he has retained and even added shares to BofA.

Banking and financial services are changing. However, BofA is managing those changes exceptionally well, as evidenced by its designation as one of the World’s Most Innovative Banks in 2023 by Global Finance. The stock is attractively valued right now to boot, with forward earnings trading at around 9x.

3. Markel Group

There is arguably no better stock in Berkshire’s portfolio than Berkshire Markel Group (MKL 0.70%). Both companies have core insurance businesses. Both also have extensive investment portfolios.

I like Markel Group as a stock to buy and hold for the long term largely because it offers so much diversification. The company’s Markel Ventures has stake in about 20 companies. Markle also has positions in more than 100 stocks, most notably Berkshire Hathaway.

4. MasterCard

Buffett likes ditches. There is no better quality than this for a company to be able to survive and thrive for decades. Therefore, it is not surprising that Berkshire owns approximately 4 million shares. master card (MA 0.00%).

MasterCard actually has several moats. Its brand is widely recognized across the world. The company’s extensive payments network gives it a cost advantage over smaller rivals who might try to usurp the monopoly it enjoys. Visa. Perhaps most importantly, Mastercard has a strong network effect. The more customers use it for payment processing, the more merchants it will attract, and vice versa.

5. Moody’s

Speaking of moat Buffett stocks, we can’t leave this one out moody’s (MCO-0.65%). The company is one of a handful of credit rating agencies. Moody’s and S&P GlobalStandard & Poor’s has a market share of about 80%, while Fitch is in third place with 15% market share.

The need for the services provided by Moody’s will not go away. Instead, demand should grow over the next decade and beyond with expansion into emerging markets and companies’ use of AI and other technology to improve their capabilities.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has positions at Amazon, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, Markel Group, MasterCard, Moody’s, S&P Global, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on MasterCard and short January 2025 $380 calls on MasterCard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com