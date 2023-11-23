Gossip, gossip, gone? How climate impacts could one day mean a turkey-free Thanksgiving

Environmental impacts raise questions: Will turkeys be on Americans’ tables in decades , [+] for coming? getty

For Americans around the world, Thanksgiving is synonymous with turkey dinners, family gatherings, and celebrations of harvest and gratitude. While most families put a lot of thought into the size, temperature, and surrounding fixings of the turkey platter at Thanksgiving, few consider the ecological toll of getting it there. So this Thanksgiving, it might be worthwhile to take some time to consider the ecological footprint of bringing a turkey from the farm to your table.

Most turkeys in the United States are raised in factory farms where they live on a diet of crops grown specifically to feed the animals. Corn constitutes approximately 50% of the feed for large poultry birds in the United States. With rising temperatures impacting corn production and concerns about the land needed to meet the demand for feed-crop production, it is unclear whether there will be turkeys in American homes in a few decades.

How Climate affects corn production

Scientists say that if global warming exceeds 2 degrees Celsius, corn production in the central belt of the United States, where it is primarily grown, could be adversely affected. NASA reports that if current climate change trends continue, average global corn crop yields could decline by a quarter by the end of the century.

There are also studies that show that today’s Corn Belt may become unsuitable for production due to climate effects such as drought. For example, the Midwest drought in 2012 drove the price of corn to nearly $8 per bushel, three times the normal price. As feed supply shortages increase with rising temperatures, the upward price trend can be expected to continue. A recent study shows that the livestock industry could face operating losses of $24.7 billion by 2030, mainly due to climate-change impacts on food.

Maize production decline at the end of the century National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Trade-off between using land for fodder crops versus using land directly for food

It is not just the decline in maize production that is a matter of concern. Many question whether US land used for corn production is the best use of that land and whether it would be better allocated to other food production. More than half of the approximately 300 million hectares of US agricultural land is used for corn and soybean production. The actual agricultural area used to produce food for human consumption is much smaller – about the combined size of half of Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa. If land currently used to feed animals was used to grow food directly for human consumption – such as vegetables – it could increase available food calories by 70%, potentially providing an additional 4 Can feed billion people. , According to scientists at the University of Minnesota.

Corn follows the practice of monocropping in the US, a method in which large amounts of land are used to produce only one type of crop year after year. Ecologists warn against this practice because of its adverse consequences on soil biodiversity, meaning it can deplete soil nutrients and species diversity. This monocropping culture has been supported by subsidies. Maize is the most subsidized crop in the country.

With growing concerns over climate change and related issues of food security and scarcity, economists and ecologists are questioning these subsidies, which harm the environment. They express concern over whether the expansion of corn cultivation is really the best use of the land.

Environmental hazards of poultry production

Phosphorus, a chemical found in the manure of poultry birds such as turkeys and chickens, is a pollutant that poses a threat to water bodies. The waste from poultry farms is spread as fertilizer in the surrounding areas, as there is a common belief that manure is a good source of nutrients for the soil. However, phosphorus, which is released from these fertilizers, is also a key nutrient for algae growth in water bodies. Leakage of this chemical destroys the purity of water and reduces the dissolved oxygen. Poultry giants like Cargill and Tyson have repeatedly found themselves in lawsuits for polluting local water supplies due to improper manure treatment. For example, earlier this year, after 18 years, Oklahoma won its lawsuit against Arkansas poultry producers over pollution of the Illinois River that flows between the two states, according to a recent court decision. Such lawsuits can be a reputational risk to the survival of these firms.

This Thanksgiving, as Americans around the world express gratitude for their blessings, the centerpiece of the turkey should also provide a moment to consider the trail of environmental challenges and the fact that the world is taking action. As the public, companies, and investors become more aware of these issues, they are holding each other accountable, and in the process, striving for a better planet.