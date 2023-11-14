GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Radically upgraded

hero 12 black prakhar khanna

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is completely sophisticated – on both the software and hardware front. For example, you now get HDR video and GP-LOG with a LUT in software and a standard 1/4-20 tripod mount between the flip fingers in hardware, so the Hero 12 Black can be mounted on a tripod without the need for an additional accessory. May go. Although the device physically remains the same, a lot is being done at the software level to make it a more attractive purchase.

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Refined hardware

gopro hero 12 black prakhar khanna

The GoPro Hero 12 Black has a 2.27-inch touchscreen for inputs and a 1.4-inch display on the lens side that serves as the viewfinder – both of which are bright enough to see in direct sunlight. Its body is covered with blue spots to distinguish it from its predecessors.

As mentioned above, the Hero 12 Black adds a standard 1/4-20 tripod. Like all previous GoPros, the Hero 12 Black has a rugged and waterproof design. The lens gets a hydrophobic coating to reduce the number of shots ruined by water drops. The unchanged physical dimensions mean you can use your mounts and accessories from previous GoPro cameras on the Hero 12 Black.

GoPro has also introduced a new Max Lens Mod 2.0 with a wider 177-degree field-of-view. You can attach it by rotating and removing the lens cover and adding the Max Lens Mod 2.0 cover. If you are switching, make sure it is properly attached to the lens, otherwise your mod cover may fog up. It can also output very nice fish eye view photos.

Creativity Maximus: more minutes, HDR video and GP-log

The Grab Photo feature in the QuickTime app lets you extract full-res photos from videos prakhar khanna

The GoPro Hero 12 Black can record long videos. It’s rated to shoot up to 70 minutes and 58 minutes at 5.3K/60 and 4K/120, respectively. I shoot at 4K/60 most of the time, and it can last up to 80 minutes at that resolution. To achieve this, the company has adapted the same enduro battery and removed GPS support. I got about 20 minutes of continuous video at 5.3K/60 with 35% battery remaining. The Hero 12 Black may heat up when shooting at higher resolutions and faster frame rates for long periods.

The Hero 12 Black adds the ability to shoot 16:9 content without the need to rotate the camera with a vertical mode. But I prefer shooting in the 8:7 ratio, which gives me more room to play with framing in post and crop it vertically or horizontally to suit my needs.

A group shot and three underwater scuba shots via photo grab prakhar khanna

You can now shoot HDR video at 4K/60 and 5.3K/30 resolutions, which offer more vibrant colors and deeper blacks but can sometimes look a little unnatural. If you want a more vibrant look with detail in the shadows, HDR videos are great. The GoPro Hero 12 Black keeps the exposure stable in situations like when you are walking through an area with trees in harsh sunlight which is a welcome change.

The HDR toggle isn’t available in all modes or framerates, but I didn’t miss it since I was shooting at 4K/30 in 8:7. For reference, it’s available in 4K or 5.3K resolution at 24, 30, or 60 in the 16:9 aspect ratio, and in 4K resolution at 24 or 30fps in the 8:7 aspect ratio. If you plan to shoot in vertical mode (9:16), you’ll miss out on HDR.

Night effects on the Hero 11 Black come in timewarp in 8:7 and 5.3K resolution on the Hero 12 Black. This means you can now use features like light painting, star trails or vehicle light trails in TimeWarp.

gopro hero 12 black still shot prakhar khanna

Like previous GoPro cameras, the Hero 12 Black shoots best content when there’s plenty of light. After sunset, you need to put extra effort into your shots to tune the settings, otherwise they will turn out blurry in point and shoot.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black adds the ability to play with LUTs for better post editing, thanks to GP-Log, which is GoPro’s term for log profiles. You can shoot GP-log content in 10-bit color and edit tonal balance and colors in post for best results. However, like HDR video, GP-Log is not available on vertical mode.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black can connect to up to four Bluetooth headphones to capture audio. This means, you can record audio from your AirPods as well as your camera simultaneously. Another new feature is Interval Photo which lets you capture still shots at fixed intervals which can be set for 5, 10, 30, 60 and 120 seconds. This can be great when you want to capture photos but your hands are not free at particular intervals such as while kayaking.

GoPro has also added timecode sync to streamline editing when using multiple Hero 12 cameras. It works with both the widely used video editing software, Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere. You still get great stabilization and the ability to create your own presets to shoot content in your preferred aspect ratio and frame rate.

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Verdict

gopro hero 12 black prakhar khanna

I wish HDR video and GP-log weren’t limited to certain aspect ratios and better battery life, but there’s always a next time. The GoPro Hero 12 Black is a solid upgrade.

While the processor remains the same, the 8:7 aspect ratio, GP-Log, ability to pair up to four Bluetooth headphones and software features for better post editing give more room for creative freedom with the Hero 12 Black.

At $450 / 51,500 Indian Rupees, the GoPro Hero 12 Black is an easy recommendation, thanks to a ton of new features that allow you to be more creative.