Students, panelists and GOPIO-CT organizers at the Student Meet and Greet event.

Stamford, CT (TIP): Gopio-CT held a highly successful Meet & Greet session with new students enrolled in the University of Connecticut Business School on Friday, October 20 at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Stamford, CT. An interactive discussion panel titled “Tips on How to Market Yourself and Succeed in America.” Followed. It was moderated by GOPIO-CT President Dr. Jaya Daptardar MHA, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer, Bridges Healthcare, Milford, CT. The program coordinated by GOPIO Trustee Prasad Chintalapudi and Dr. Thomas Abraham began with welcome remarks by Chintalapudi. Chintalapudi shared his experience of being an entrepreneur. He then introduced Dr. Abraham, President of GOPIO for greetings.

Dr. Abraham said, “America is the greatest country that offers the opportunity to open your mind and become whatever you want to be, whether a professional at a large corporation, or helping manage a hedge fund. Whether you are a scientist or a professor or an entrepreneur, go ahead and take advantage of the opportunities waiting for you.”

Prasad invited panelists and moderator GOPIO-CT President Dr. Jaya Daptardar. The panelists were: Vijay Anand, CEO, Everest DX, Stamford, CT; Indira Yedavalli, Vice President, Franklin Templeton Investments, New York; Sushant Krishnamurthy, IT Director, UBS, Stamford, CT; Prasanthi Reddy, Esq., Immigration Lawyer, New York, NY; Amit Lakhotia, Founding Principal ADH (a real estate development and management company), Westport, CT; Padmini Vishwanath, MPH, monitoring, evaluation and learning manager, Last Mile, New York City; Anand Chavan, Senior Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence, New York. Many GOPIO-CT members also participated, so students had one-to-one interactions with senior GOPIO members. At the beginning of the panel discussion, all the students in the program were introduced.

Panelists in the session discussion “Tips on How to Market Yourself and Succeed in America.” From L. To R. Anand Chavan, Amit Lakhotiya, Padmini Vivanath, Sushant Krishnamurthy, Vijay Anand, Indira Yedavalli, Prashanthi Reddy, Esq. And moderator Dr. Jaya Daptardar.

Each panelist was asked to talk about their journey to get to where they are today and how earlier career choices led them to where they are now. Panelists provided personal experiences of their success. The panelists also provided guidance and input on educational preparation, resume preparation, required prior experience, what skills are most important to acquire, and transferable skills to present yourself in the US job market. This was followed by a question/answer session.

Immigration lawyer Prashanthi Reddy was asked important questions about the dos and don’ts for students from an immigration law perspective. The students were keen to find out more information about the process of applying for a permanent visa. Many questions were asked by students regarding guidance for new graduates looking for a job in this tough job market. Panelists suggested networking with the community, staying connected and following people of your interest, and using your graduate school alumni network from India. Several careers were discussed during the question-and-answer session, which ended with a vote of thanks presented by Mahesh Jhangiani, Executive Vice President, GOPIO CT.

Over the past 17 years, GOPIO-CT, a chapter of GOPIO International, has become an active and dynamic organization, hosting interactive sessions, community events, youth mentorship and networking workshops with policy makers and academics, and other regional Working together with organizations. Better Future. GOPIO-CT – Global Organization of People of Indian Origin – serves as a non-partisan, secular, civic and community service organization – promoting Indian culture, customs and traditions through community events, forums, programs and youth activities. Promotes awareness about the contributions of PIOs. Its aim is to strengthen partnerships and establish ongoing dialogue with local communities.

Source: www.theindianpanorama.news