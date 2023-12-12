GOP wants to gut climate programs that protect black neighborhoods

Forget the cliché that Republicans are climate deniers. They are more precisely a party promoting the environment. This parallels the GOP’s bald attempts to gain disproportionate power in many states by weakening black representation. The party is trying to deprive communities of color of the economic benefits of environmental justice and the green economy because predominantly white GOP congressional districts are deprived of the investment.

This fall, the GOP majority in the House passed a bill that would cut billions of dollars from climate and energy efficiency programs started during the Biden administration. For now, the bill is symbolic, with Democrats controlling the Senate and the White House. Should the 2024 elections change, this bill is a blueprint for a nightmare for Black, Latino and Indigenous communities struggling with disproportionate pollution and disease from the burning of fossil fuels.

This is because the bill clearly targets communities of color. It refuses to fund the Energy Department’s Equity Action Plan or carry out President Biden’s executive order to advance racial equity across all federal agencies. It bans funding under the White House’s Justice40 initiative to direct 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy programs, pollution cleanup and green jobs to disadvantaged and heavily polluted communities.

The legislation also blocks funding to the Energy Department to increase diversity in its science workforce and denies funding to a new national laboratory to study the impact of climate change on diverse communities. If you need further clues about how racially skewed the law is, it says it prohibits “any program, project, or activity that promotes or advances Critical Race Theory or any concept associated with Critical Race Theory.” Prohibits any funding for

In other words, the GOP wants to deny and erase the history of systemic racism that has disproportionately left communities of color in the throes of the country’s pollution.

There is a method to this madness. Behind the manufactured satire of climate denial and its financial support from the oil and gas industry, the GOP is clearing the playing field for competitors, particularly those in distressed communities who deserve the first shot at the green economy, so that It can provide green employment. It has its own components.

According to a recent report from non-partisan trade group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs), nearly 250 renewable energy, electric vehicle and battery storage projects and manufacturing facilities have been announced as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. According to the report, the projects provide the potential for 303,000 construction jobs, 100,000 permanent jobs and $110 billion in new worker wages.

So far, those investments total up to $100 billion. As I reported in a more general article for the Union of Concerned Scientists last month, about $75 billion of those investments, or three-quarters, are in states that were either won by former President Donald Trump in 2020 or where State legislatures are solidly controlled by Republicans. , Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are leading the way. Other red states with major levels of clean energy and electric vehicle investments include Louisiana, Alabama, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. This is in no way the result of conservative legislatures making many of those states attractive to manufacturing with low minimum wages and anti-union labor laws.

This is despite the Inflation Reduction Act not receiving a single Republican vote, amid classic GOP rhetoric denouncing the IRA as wasteful socialist and communist spending. Republicans have played the hypocrisy card on renewable energy for years. As they blunt or block the entire fight against climate change and the full creation of green jobs on Capitol Hill, 86 percent of onshore wind farms are in GOP districts, in an industry that now accounts for 120,000 jobs.

A 2022 report from the Institute for Political Economy Research at the University of Massachusetts Amherst estimates that the Inflation Cut Act could create 9 million jobs over the next decade. The GOP sees it loud and clear. Despite all the Democrats’ lofty promises to deliver many of these jobs to environmental justice communities, Republicans have so far successfully mapped the green economy to a surprisingly white Congress.

