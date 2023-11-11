GOP targets Gaza's biggest relief group in clash with White House

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Top congressional Republicans are pushing to reject new funding for Gaza’s largest humanitarian relief operation, citing alleged ties to Hamas, as aid organizations plead for help to respond to increasing bloodshed in the Palestinian territory. Is.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which is currently providing food and shelter to millions of Gazans affected by Israeli military attacks and ground offensive, is facing an intense political backlash in Washington, as several GOP laws The producers are trying to block any US funding. By going to the group.

President Biden has asked Congress to immediately approve $9 billion in aid for the world’s humanitarian crises and is also pushing for at least $100 million in aid for the Palestinians from existing federal funds. But that $9 billion – partly intended to replenish UNRWA’s dwindling supply – appears to be at risk of being left out of the bipartisan Senate deal aimed at funding the government and providing military aid to Israel. Senate Democrats are already struggling to convince their GOP counterparts to support aid to Ukraine, which they see as a higher priority. The discussion on humanitarian aid also runs into some trouble, as some Republicans object. The House passed its own bill earlier this month to send $14 billion in aid to Israel, but it did not include any humanitarian money.

The unfolding battle could shape the American response to the conflict and undermine the humanitarian response to war. Some Republicans claim that Hamas used stolen UNRWA aid to carry out the massacre of approximately 1,200 people in Israel on October 7 – allegations that international aid groups and White House officials strongly deny.

Many congressional Republicans have complained about UNRWA for years, but have stepped up their criticisms after the Hamas attack.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), one of the leaders of the GOP effort to strip funding for the organization, said, “I will not vote for a bill that includes UNRWA funding, period.” “There is no way to stop it from reaching Hamas. These people hold American hostages.”

Asked whether he would support any type of humanitarian relief for Gaza, Scott said: “I wouldn’t… You can’t guarantee it will get there.”

Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also said he would vote against any efforts to give more funding to UNRWA. Representative Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.), a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday accused the United Nations of “unbridled anti-Semitism” and criticized UNRWA.

Ricketts alluded to those allegations, saying, “I have serious concerns about how we are spending humanitarian aid in Gaza.” UNRWA members celebrate attack on Israel. “As long as the war is going on, I don’t see any need for it right now.”

In a statement, the White House said there is no known example of US assistance for UNRWA being diverted to Hamas or any other sanctioned group in Gaza or the West Bank in recent years. The largest donor to UNRWA, the US government is providing more than $371 million to the aid group this year and has donated more than $1 billion through 2021. The Trump administration suspended funding for the group in 2018, but Biden reversed that decision shortly after taking office.

UNRWA is demanding more help now, and is cutting services even before the war begins. More than any other organization, UNRWA is widely considered indispensable for the delivery of food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies to Gaza – needs in the region have been growing in recent weeks. The agency also operates in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

Officials say that in addition to providing food to more than 1 million Gazans, the organization is also currently providing shelter to approximately 700,000 people at its 149 facilities. The agency itself is bearing the direct toll; UNRWA report more than 100 members Many of its staff have been killed since Israeli air strikes began shortly after the Hamas attack last month, the highest number of UN relief workers killed in such a short period of the conflict. On Wednesday, an airstrike hit a UNRWA facility in Gaza City.

The rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground has further heightened the need for humanitarian assistance. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Thursday asked global leaders to contribute $481 million to meet the “huge” humanitarian needs that are increasing every hour, saying he had met children without bread or water. .

“Many bodies have been trapped under the debris for a long time and are decomposing, and now stray dogs are eating the body parts,” said Raed M. Sharif, a doctor who is in touch with his brother in Canada. And carrying diseases out of the debris.” Joe is currently sheltering at a UNRWA site in northern Gaza with his wife and four children aged 13, 12, 11 and 8. “UNRWA is the only organization at this time capable of providing life-saving assistance in that part of Gaza.”

The White House statement said the State Department has “rigorous oversight” over UNRWA, including anti-terrorism certification and regular third-party auditing.

“For UNRWA to not be able to operate in Gaza would be devastating under normal circumstances, but doing so now would be extremely bad. There are no words to explain how terrible this would be,” said Youssef Munayyar, executive director of the American Campaign for Palestinian Rights. “This is just stupid talk from Republicans that is simply not true and cruel. You want to snatch food from the mouths of refugee children? what is wrong with you?”

But conservatives and some foreign policy groups have long highlighted ties between UNRWA and Hamas.

During the October 7 attack, Israeli Defense Forces said, some Hamas fighters used UN aid medical kits. At least half a dozen of the 13,000 U.N. workers in Gaza supported the attack on Facebook and other social media platforms, according to the Geneva-based group UN Watch. The Associated Press also reported in 2017 that a UNRWA staffer was suspended after being elected to Hamas’ political bureau. Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, criticized the relief agency in remarks Friday.

“UNRWA officials are not only complicit – they are active participants in Hamas terror, courtesy of American taxpayers,” Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said in a statement.

Some Republican senators have taken a more moderate tone, saying that they support humanitarian aid in principle as long as it does not benefit Hamas.

Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said, “If we can find a way to move forward with an agreement with Israel that will not allow Hamas to receive the aid it needs, I think Americans have always been generous And they can’t see people suffering.” Said. Nevertheless, he said, “The UN can be a tool to use, but not without clear evidence that they have safeguards in place so that Hamas gets nothing.”

Yet if UNRWA is rejected as a medium, it is not clear how aid can reach Gaza.

Established after the Arab–Israeli War in 1949, when Israel declared independence, the United Nations agency is responsible for ensuring that aid delivered on trucks entering Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt reaches its final destination. reaching destinations, shipping goods and storing them in UNRWA warehouses. ,

Even before the war, the group was responsible for transporting food to 1.2 million refugees in Gaza, importing 60 percent of the food in the territory, and educating more than 330,000 children. About 2/3 of Gaza’s population are refugees or descendants of refugees who were displaced or forced from their homes after Israel’s establishment, leading to fear among many Gazans that the current war will force them back into exile. Will permanently displace as Palestinians are already saying. A “second Nakba.”

Even some experts believe that Hamas is taking over from UNRWA and believe that the US government should continue funding the organization.

Matthew Levitt, director of Hamas, said, “If Hamas makes a little bit of money, and steals a little bit from humanitarian aid, but most of it goes to people who need it – that’s the cost of keeping people alive.” The Janet and Eli Reinhardt Program on Counterterrorism and Intelligence at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a foreign policy think tank. “I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interest for innocent Palestinian civilians – who have no agency with respect to Hamas – to have to suffer more than they already have.”

