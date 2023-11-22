GOP states are embracing vouchers. Wealthy parents are benefiting.

When school choice programs began decades ago, their main purpose was to assist low-income families who were stranded by failing local public schools and students with disabilities. But the new vouchers remove or even eliminate household income limits in many cases, giving wealthier families access to government cash to send their children to private schools.

As enrollment in these programs continues to surge — something Republicans say reflects how desperate families are for more education options — early data shows that students in some of these states are not leaving their public schools for private options. Are. Instead, most scholarships are being awarded to incoming kindergartners and students already enrolled in private schools.

Democrats and teachers unions have dismissed these vouchers as a gift to wealthy families who don’t need the aid. The programs have also created rifts among Republicans, particularly in Texas, where lawmakers representing rural areas where private schools are rare and public schools are the backbone of the local economy often oppose the initiative.

“I’ve been studying school choice for 25 years,” Patrick Wolf, a professor of education policy at the University of Arkansas, said in an interview. “This is the big breakout year.”

Thousands of people apply for vouchers

At least 20 states have adopted some form of school choice policies, with eight enacting systems that are or close to universal, meaning they are widely available to all students without restrictions. The programs are emerging primarily in staunchly conservative states like Indiana, Idaho, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Like many changes in education in recent years, some experts credit the pandemic with opening a political window for states to expand school choice.

Frustrated by school closures and mask mandates during the first year of the pandemic, parents took their anger out on parts of the curriculum they disapproved of, like “woke” diversity policies or LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The next step was simply to leave the public school system altogether.

Republican governors including Ron DeSantis of Florida, Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas made passing vouchers a priority in their states this year. DeSantis, who is running for president, has gone further than most, signing onto a program that gives every K-12 student access to about $8,600 in education vouchers, regardless of household income.

Republican governors, including Ron DeSantis (right) of Florida and Kim Reynolds of Iowa, made passing vouchers a priority in their states this year. , Ron Johnson/AP

While campaigning in Nevada, the Governor of Florida vowed to create a national school choice program along the lines of Florida’s.

In states that are expanding school choice, enrollment is often exceeding expectations:

At least 242,929 students enrolled in Florida’s two central voucher programs, an increase of nearly 42 percent from 170,000 students last year, according to data released by the state’s leading scholarship administration organization. Of those students, 122,895 are newly enrolled in the program, the first wave to use the new universally available vouchers.

According to the state Education Department, Iowa has approved 18,893 students for their new education savings accounts so far this fall, giving them $7,600 worth of vouchers to put toward other expenses like private school or tuition.

About 4,795 students are using $6,672 in vouchers to enroll in private schools in Arkansas, according to the latest data from state lawmakers.

And in Arizona, about 68,000 students are using $7,300 scholarships, driving the cost of the program to $665 million — $40 million more than the original estimate.

The gap is a significant sore spot for Democratic Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and the Republican legislature.

At that rate, Hobbs claims school choice “threatens to destroy Arizona’s budget” due to the program being “irresponsible and unsustainable.” Yet Republican leaders disagree, arguing that the program is actually saving Arizona money because it is cheaper to educate students in private schools — even as more students are added to state enrollment.

“The governor’s calculations are flawed,” Arizona Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horn said in a joint statement with GOP legislative leaders in October.

The expansion of school choice is promoted, in part, by groups like the American Federation for Children — founded by former Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos — who send millions of dollars to candidates they support. For the 2022 election cycle, the organization reportedly claimed to have donated $9 million to candidates supporting school choice with solid success – winning 277 out of 368 races.

The organization is vowing to spend $10 million to contest the 2024 election through a new national political action committee.

“If you are a candidate or legislator who opposes school choice and freedom in education – you are a target,” Tommy Schultz, CEO of the American Federation for Children, said in a statement.

However, so far, it’s mainly Republicans jumping on school choice.

For example, in Democrat-controlled Illinois, lawmakers refused to continue paying for vouchers that serve about 10,000 low-income students with the conclusion of the state legislative session in November. Despite opposition from Republicans and supporters, a vote on keeping the scholarship alive was never called by Democratic House leaders there.

urban-rural divide

One of the most contentious battles over a universal school choice bill is taking place in Texas, where Republican Governor Greg Abbott is pressuring the GOP-controlled legislature to consider a proposal that would include nearly 40,000 students in vouchers for private schooling. Access to approximately $10,500 or $1,000 was provided. Homeschooling. It’s all part of a $7 billion education package.

However, the price tag prompted an unexpected coalition this month between some House Republicans and Democrats to largely oppose the bill, claiming the plan was too expensive and would disrupt traditional public schools in rural areas. , which are often one of the only options for students. Apart from homeschooling.

“We can’t pay for the program,” state Rep. John Raney, a Republican from rural Bryan, Texas, who sponsored an amendment removing the school choice provision from the education package, said recently on the Texas House floor. Said. “When this thing reaches its max capacity it’s going to break the state of Texas.”

Other Texas Republicans urged their counterparts to adopt the voucher program, telling them it would benefit students who were stuck in failing schools or in bad situations such as being bullied at their current school. He said the legislation would allow thousands of new students access to private schooling options that might not be possible without vouchers.

“The rich in Texas have school choice,” Midlothian Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison said in opposing Raney’s amendment. “Poor Texans don’t do that.”

Texas lawmakers ultimately rejected Abbott’s voucher proposal in an 84-63 vote in the House last week, the latest time the Legislature has rejected the governor’s top education priority. Abbott in turn warned lawmakers that he would order them back to the Capitol to try again next year.

That dynamic — the rich benefiting from vouchers while the poor are stuck — appears to be at work nationally. While school choice is especially popular for families with incoming kindergartners, data shows that the students who are accessing thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds are often already enrolled in private schools.

In Florida, 84,505 of these new voucher recipients, or 69 percent, were already enrolled in private school. A much smaller group – 16,096, or 13 percent of voucher students – left their public schools to enter the program. Another 22,294 students started kindergarten with scholarships.

“16,096 does [students] As critics predicted, this represents an ‘exodus’ from public schools. [the law] “What reason would there be?” officials from Step Up for Students, Florida’s central scholarship administration organization, wrote in response to concerns raised about potential law costs.

Nearly half of new enrollees in Florida’s expanded scholarship program — 53,828 students — are above the previous income threshold to receive Florida’s scholarships. The 2023 voucher legislation is being criticized by Democrats and other opponents, who argue it will target millionaires. And there will be a “blank check” for the billionaires. ,

More than half of the voucher funding in Arizona is being given to students previously enrolled in private school, homeschooling or other non-public options, according to a memo circulated by the Hobbs administration. In Arizona in 2022, 45 percent of scholarship applicants came from the state’s wealthiest students, according to an analysis by a think tank.

In a similar trend, nearly all students participating in the $32.5 million Arkansas voucher program — 95 percent — were either entering kindergarten or enrolled in a private school last year, according to the latest available data. The program is open to students from failing schools, incoming kindergartners, students with disabilities, and students currently enrolled in private school – although children from lower-ranked schools do not yet have access to vouchers.

The Arkansas results illustrate an issue for states attempting to increase school choice: the availability of private schools. For Arkansas, 75 percent of voucher recipients came from the state’s most populous areas, the central region including Little Rock and the northwest including Fayetteville. The GOP-controlled legislature acknowledged that increasing the supply of schooling options, “particularly in currently underrepresented geographic areas,” is a key goal as the program expands to all students by 2025.

“The hope is that as this program grows, additional supply will come,” said Wolf, a leading school choice scholar in Arkansas. “I think the number of students attending from lower-rated public schools is going to increase substantially next year.”

