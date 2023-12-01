GOP Senate candidate Frank LaRose misses another deadline to disclose his finances

Fight Disinformation: Sign Up for Free Mother Jones Daily Follow the newsletter and news that matters.

A< Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, is responsible for overseeing state election laws. But as he seeks the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in 2024, LaRose has not complied with the federal law that requires U.S. House and Senate candidates to submit information about their income and assets. And it adds to the mystery about a $250,000 loan LaRose, who describes himself as a man of modest means, gave to his campaign in September.

The 1978 US Ethics in Government Act requires candidates to file financial disclosure forms within 30 days of making their candidacy official. LaRose entered the competitive Senate race on July 17, giving him until August 16 to comply. On August 9, LaRose was granted a 90-day extension, requiring him to submit the file “no later than November 14, 2023.”

As of November 30 – 106 days from his initial deadline – LaRose still has not submitted legally required financial information to the U.S. Senate.

“Frank LaRose has made it clear that he does not believe the rules apply to him,” says Ohio Democratic Party spokesman Reeves Oyster.

LaRose is running a “Thousandare” campaign against two wealthy challengers: Bernie Moreno, a luxury car dealer, and State Senator Matt Dolan, a scion of the family that owns the Cleveland Guardians. The winner of the state’s Republican primary in March will face off against incumbent Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown in November 2024, which could determine whether Democrats maintain their narrow majority in the upper chamber of Congress. The Ohio race is one of only two in the country in which an outgoing Democratic senator is competing to keep his spot in the red state.

Both Moreno and Dolan filed their federal financial disclosure forms in mid-August, as required. The exact value of his assets is not listed in his filing, but is instead reported in ranges. Moreno’s form shows income of $92,000 for his role as president of a title company, as well as dozens of investments in mutual funds, real estate properties and corporate securities. He owns 65 percent of a private driver company worth between $5 million and $25 million. He also made more than $5 million by selling shares in the title company. Together, this helps explain how he was able to lend $3 million to his campaign.

Dolan’s financial disclosure form shows more than $175,000 in earned income, as well as multiple mutual funds, bank deposits and securities in the $500,000 to $1 million and $1 million to $5 million ranges. Dolan appears to have no liabilities other than a line of credit with Morgan Stanley of between $5 million and $25 million. He has taken a loan of $7 million for his campaign.

While LaRose has not yet filed his federal financial disclosure reports, he has submitted separate, less-detailed state financial disclosure reports since 2010, first as a state senator and most recently as Ohio Secretary of State. Those forms are not as complete as those required for federal candidates. For example, in most cases they do not require individuals to list the amounts of spouses’ income or assets. But a review of those filings shows that LaRose and his wife — who, according to her LinkedIn profile, works as a public relations consultant for her husband’s campaign — live a middle-class or upper-middle-class lifestyle.

LaRose’s most recent filing as Ohio Secretary of State reveals no commercial or rental properties in Ohio and a short list of income sources. In addition to his $124,000 state-paid salary, which is public record, a 2022 financial disclosure form shows LaRose received disability payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs, payments from the U.S. Army, interest from a savings bank, an annuity distribution, Dividend received from. a consulting firm, and some tax refund payments, all in undisclosed amounts.

In 2022, LaRose listed a limited investment portfolio of undisclosed value that included five education savings funds, two mutual funds, two annuities, one common stock, one retirement fund, and one deferred compensation plan.

LaRose’s current financial situation has not improved much from his time serving as state senator, when his primary source of income was $67,100 from the state, plus $25,000 and $50,000 for consulting work for a local food bank. His 2018 state financial disclosure form shows.

The filing also shows LaRose collected debts at American Honda Financial Services, Capital One Automotive Finance, Lowe’s Consumer Credit, American Express, Capital One Visa and Bank of America Visa every year from 2018 to 2022. State financial disclosure forms do not list the loan amount; They only require the filer to list creditors who were owed more than $1,000 at any time that year.

These financial disclosures raise questions about how he borrowed $250,000 from his campaign on September 30, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Kathleen Clark, a law professor who specializes in government ethics at St. Washington University, says, “I would say emphatically, not as an academic expert, but as an American, that it is unusual for someone in the middle class to have $250,000 lying around ” .Louis. “Highly unusual.”

LaRose himself says he is not rich. Over the summer, while attempting futilely to defeat a ballot measure enshrining abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution, LaRose called on Moreno and Dolan to each donate $1 million to bolster a separate ballot measure. Did this, the purpose of which was to make it difficult to pass a pro-choice amendment.

“I’m not personally rich,” LaRose said at the time, “but over the last seven months, I’ve given everything I can of my time and effort.”

A more thorough federal financial disclosure report could address these discrepancies, but LaRose’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment. mother jones About when LaRose intends to file the late forms or the source of the $250,000 he loaned his campaign.

LaRose would not be the first congressional candidate to miss financial disclosure deadlines or be accused of noncompliance.

a March politico The investigation found that dozens of House candidates in the last two election cycles either failed to file financial disclosure forms or filed late without extension requests. In many instances, politico It was reported that the candidates did not file the forms until they progressed from the primaries. Representative George Santos is among the congressional candidates who failed to meet financial disclosure requirements.

When the New York Republican finally submitted his financial disclosure forms more than a year before the deadline and just two months before the November 2022 election, he listed several assets, putting his net worth at more than $11 million. Two years ago, when he first ran for Congress, his financial disclosure form listed only one form of compensation over $5,000.

Had it not been for the discrepancies between his 2020 and 2022 financial disclosures, the House Ethics Committee and federal prosecutors would not have conducted a thorough investigation of his personal and campaign finances, ultimately concluding in a 56-page ethics report and 23-count indictment, respectively. That Santos defrauded donors and used campaign funds for his personal gain.

The purpose of the form is to allow voters and watchdogs to see which entities or special interests a candidate is profiting from before he or she is elected to office, allowing them to sway policy in favor of those groups.

The forms are an “important accountability mechanism,” says Robert Maguire, research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “The public has a right to know what kinds of things can influence the votes of public servants, who are ultimately serving their voters, not their personal finances.”

But this tool only works if candidates and elected officials comply with the law.

Indeed, the financial disclosure forms of Senator Bob Menendez – who faces a three-count indictment on charges of accepting bribes such as gold bars in exchange for political influence – do not list the receipt of “any cash or gold bars.” We do. Prosecutors say the New Jersey Democrat and his wife were allegedly given gifts over the calendar year by people who benefited from Menendez’s legislative work. (Menendez denies wrongdoing.)

“The worst-case scenario is filing a false disclosure,” says Clark. “After that, the next worst scenario is not filing timely disclosures that allow journalists and the public enough time to digest.”

Experts say that a major flaw of the Government Ethics Act of 1978 is that it is not strong enough. Knowingly filing a false report or knowingly never filing a report can result in a civil fine of up to $50,000 and criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice, but none of the experts I contacted could recall any instance in which that much. A fine has been imposed. However, the indictments of both Santos and Menendez cite financial disclosure filings, and accuse Santos of “knowingly and willfully falsifying financial disclosure statements.”

More common is a late filing fee of $200, which is a negligible expense for most House and Senate candidates.

“The rules are clearly inadequate,” says Maguire.

Source: www.motherjones.com