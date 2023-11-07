GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., condemned censure resolutions introduced against her on Monday, saying, “It’s a shame that my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than on saving lives because Gaza The death toll exceeds 10,000.” ” File photo by Andrew Harnick/UPI

Nov. 6 (UPI) — Two Republican House members introduced censure measures Monday against Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for making pro-Palestinian statements.

Their move on Monday came after a similar effort failed last week.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rich McCormick, both of Georgia, introduced their censure measures as privileged resolutions, meaning House leadership must decide within two legislative days whether to defer or table the resolutions. They have to be presented for floor vote.

About 23 Republicans voted with Democrats last week to block Greene’s first attempt to censure Tlaib for her harsh statements against Israel in the wake of last month’s deadly Hamas attacks.

On Monday, he introduced a revised version of the initial proposal, but, highlighting the continuing divisions within the Republican conference, McCormick released a competing version.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., re-introduced a resolution Monday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., after a similar effort failed last week. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Greene’s initial censure motion was based on Tlaib’s comments in the context of a protest organized last week by predominantly Jewish peace activists in the rotunda of the Kenan House office building demanding a ceasefire in Israel’s military response to the October 7 Hamas attack. More than 10,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed so far.

Last month, a surprise attack by Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis and took hundreds hostage.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, posted video of protesters chanting, “Not in our name,” and wrote, “Thank you to our Jewish allies across the country who are calling for #CeasefireNOW.” Joined in solidarity.”

This prompted Greene to accuse Tlaib of supporting “insurrectionists” in the initial measure – something lawmakers questioned in comparison to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, after former President Donald Trump lost the election. raised.

Tlaib again prompted bipartisan criticism over the weekend when she posted another video on Twitter, criticizing President Joe Biden for supporting “the genocide of the Palestinian people.” It also included footage of protesters chanting “from the river to the sea”, which the Anti-Defamation League says is anti-Semitic.

In her second censure motion, Greene removed the word “insurrectionist” but still accused Tlaib of “hating America” ​​and demanded that she submit herself to the House floor for a “declaration of censure.” Present in.

McCormick’s measure, meanwhile, accuses Tlaib of “promoting false narratives about a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and calling for the destruction of the State of Israel,” but she finds herself a member of the House. No need to present in front. The Hill reported.

McCormick said, “It is imperative that we address these concerns promptly and prudently, which is why we believe the best course of action is to move forward with censuring Representative Tlaib, thereby violating the First Amendment.” He can be held accountable while ensuring his safety.” a statement. “That’s what I have done and will continue to do.”

Meanwhile, Tlaib condemned both the attempts on Monday.

“It is a shame that my colleagues are more focused on silencing me than on saving lives, as the death toll in Gaza exceeds 10,000,” he said in a statement.

“Many of them have shown me that Palestinian lives do not matter to them, but I still do not monitor their rhetoric or actions. Instead of acknowledging the voice and perspective of the only Palestinian American in Congress, my colleagues The positions in the proposals have resorted to distorting my point and are full of blatant lies,” she added.

