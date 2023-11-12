Goons hold disabled minor hostage at gunpoint, loot businessman’s house – Times of India

Kolkata: On Friday night, six to seven armed men barged into the house of businessman Digambar Singh in posh Agarpara area, held his 15-year-old disabled daughter at gunpoint and decamped with gold jewelery and cash worth Rs 5 lakh. They had gagged and tied up the minor, who was alone at home at the time of the incident. Senior officials of the detective wing of Barrackpore Commissionerate suspect that someone in the gang knows the businessman’s family and have started searching for him. Criminal. The girl, who was still in shock, had to be admitted to hospital. The robbery came to light when the Singh couple and their two other children returned home on Friday night after Dhanteras and Diwali shopping. Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria said, “We are hopeful that we will catch the culprits soon.”

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com