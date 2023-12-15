Good morning, broadsheet readers! Aviva CEO Amanda Blank testifies about misogyny in British finance, Cambridge University researchers make a breakthrough in morning sickness, and Google’s vice president for Bard has some lofty goals for chatbots. Have a relaxing weekend!

-Chatbot goals. Luck This week kicked off its 2023 event calendar with a timely conference: Brainstorm AI. The gathering brought together the top leaders in artificial intelligence after an eventful year that included renewed attention from regulators and the general public.

The program started with a woman who knows her way into AI: Sissy Hsiao, a Google vice president who oversees Google’s ChatGPT competitor Bard. Hsiao is a Microsoft alumnus who held several roles at Google before making the leap into generative AI. Most of his resume is in Google’s advertising business, where he led advertiser-facing products like AdSense. Recently, Hsiao joined the board of Bumble.

in an interview with Luck Joined by senior author Jeremy Kahn, Hsiao discussed many of AI’s hottest topics – including a controversial recent demo video for Google’s Gemini large language model.

Hsiao shared some of his favorite use cases based on Google’s current AI capabilities and what it will be able to do in the future. Recently, she asked the Gemini model to pair wines with dishes for a multi-course dinner after looking at a restaurant’s menu and wine list. “It actually did a great job,” he said. “Even something as simple as taking a picture of something and asking a question or having the bot do something for you will become second nature.”

Hsiao said her coworker, who speaks English as a second language, turns to Bard to rewrite her emails and make them more professional.

But what Hsiao Bard wants to accomplish in her personal life is something many parents will relate to: book summer camp for their kids. “I have two kids who have different interests. I have to find camps every week of the summer that are within driving distance where I can take them and drop them off,” she said. “It’s really hard, isn’t it? You have to think about all the logic involved.” Right now, she said, Bard can offer three options per child per week. “But wouldn’t it be wonderful,” she added, “if I could just say, ‘Please book it right now?’ we’re almost there.”

For more about Bard, Gemini, and Google’s approach to AI, you can watch Hsiao’s full interview here.

