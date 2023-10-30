Google’s Pichai defends search dominance as rival boards

(Bloomberg) — Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai tried to portray Google’s position as the dominant Internet search engine as increasingly challenged by the whims of rivals like Apple Inc. as he defended himself on Monday. Took the witness stand. The company faces antitrust charges from the US government.

Most read from Bloomberg

The Justice Department argues that by paying $26 billion in 2021 to default on mobile phones, PCs and other devices, Google forced Microsoft Corp. And has unfairly suppressed potential competitors like DuckDuckGo. The government has argued that even Apple has chosen not to build its own search engine or prioritize other options because of its lucrative, billion-dollar deal with Google.

Despite having nearly 90% of the search market, Google has spent seven weeks trying to show that people are becoming at the mercy of new ways of finding information online. Previous witnesses to Google have described how people now use TikTok or Amazon.com Inc. Items to purchase at or Expedia Group Inc. Looking for travel advice on.

In his first appearance in the lawsuit, Pichai said that when Google’s long-term contract with Apple was renegotiated in 2016, he wanted to make sure the default was “protected” as it had been for years. He was concerned that Apple might otherwise start sending queries from its Safari web browser to Amazon or others “and make additional deals”, for example, instead of routing the queries through Google search.

A 2018 email, written before a meeting between Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook and presented at trial, revealed that Google was concerned about Apple’s “query cannibalization.”

Apple’s default agreement with Google is its most significant to date due to the market share gained by the iPhone. The exact amount of the deal is not public, although the Justice Department has previously said Google pays Apple between $4 billion and $8 billion per year. In 2016, Pichai was Google’s lead negotiator with Apple and helped push their partnership, which included a provision that both would “support and defend” the deal against antitrust investigations, a top Apple executive previously said. Testified at the trial.

“We pay a proportion of our money based on the value we see,” Pichai said, including “advanced promotion of Google Search.”

In cross-examining Pichai, a Justice Department lawyer tried to demonstrate how hard Google worked to please Apple in its search partnership. In 2018, Pichai and Cook met to address Apple’s concerns that its share of revenue from Google Search was not growing as fast as Google’s publicly reported search revenue.

Notes from that meeting shown in court read, “Sundar also firmly stated that you send us questions and we do our best to answer (and monetize) these – always in good faith and because our incentives. Are aligned.” Another bullet point from the notes reflected Google’s collaboration with Apple on Search: “Our approach is to work as if we’re one company.”

Pichai testified, “I don’t remember saying that line.”

The Justice Department argues that Google knows that most people do not change their default settings even when other options are available. Earlier in the trial, lead Google plaintiff John Schmidlein said the company’s default deals were based entirely on merit and that users could change their settings and opt for another search engine “in a matter of seconds.”

Pichai said Google built its Chrome browser and Android smartphone operating system to help consumers access the Web more easily — and use the company’s search engine “more intuitively.” “Android has helped bring millions of people online,” he said. Google realized that “the better you create a web experience, the more they will use the web.” “They will search more on the web.”

The 51-year-old CEO has a long history at Google, where he has held a number of roles, including engineering the Android strategy and helping with the development of the Chrome browser. Pichai, dressed in a black suit and standing behind a podium instead of sitting, said Google allows other companies to use the underlying technology for the Chrome browser and Android for free. Microsoft’s Edge browser is based on Google’s technology, he said, and hundreds of products use Android, from phones to computers to fitness equipment made by Peloton Interactive Inc.

The government has questioned previous witnesses about why Google, with its substantial lead in market share, needs to pay billions of dollars to Apple and others for default status if its product is so good that people will somehow ignore other offers. Would choose this instead. The answer the government has suggested so far is that Google has used its dominant position to extract more money from advertisers — often by making opaque changes to the rules governing the ad auctions in which the companies participate.

In emails revealed so far as part of the government’s case, Pichai was shown expressing concerns about making Google the default, and supporting offering an alternative. In 2007, Pichai wrote in an internal email to colleagues that Google’s exclusive deal with Apple had bad “optics” and that they should encourage Apple to offer Yahoo as an option in pull-down menus. “I don’t think it’s a good user experience nor is it good for us to have Optics be the sole provider in the browser,” he wrote, according to an email submitted during testing.

Judge Amit Mehta is not expected to issue a ruling until next year, and any resolution of the case is likely to take years. If the Justice Department wins, there will be appeals and a possible second trial to establish the remedy.

(Updated with Pichai’s cross-examination.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com