Google's new geothermal energy project is up and running

The first geothermal project of its kind is now underway in Nevada, where it will help provide clean energy to Google’s data centers.

Google is partnering with startup Farvo, which has developed new technology to harness geothermal energy. Because they are using a different strategy than conventional geothermal plants, it is a relatively small project with the capacity to generate 3.5 MW. For reference, one megawatt is enough to meet the demand of about 750 homes. The project will power the local grid that serves Google’s two data centers outside Las Vegas and Reno.

This is part of Google’s plan to run on carbon pollution-free electricity around the clock by 2030. To reach that goal, it will have to get more sources of clean energy online. And it sees geothermal as an important part of the future electricity mix that could come in handy when wind and solar power runs out.

“If you think about how much we have advanced wind and solar and lithium-ion storage, here we are – this is the next set of stuff and we think companies have a huge role to play in advancing these technologies.”

Michael Terrell says, “If you think about how much we’ve advanced wind and solar and lithium-ion storage, here we are – it’s the next set of stuff and we think there’s a lot of room for companies in pursuing these technologies.” It’s a big role.” , Senior Director of Energy and Climate at Google.

The project has been in the works since 2021, when Google announced “the world’s first corporate agreement to develop a next-generation geothermal energy project”. Geothermal energy takes advantage of the heat released from within the Earth. But the effort is no ordinary geothermal plant, which typically draws hot fluids from natural reservoirs to produce steam that turns turbines.

This new project was actually built on the outskirts of an existing geothermal field, where, in Terrell’s words, “there’s hot rock, but no fluids.” To generate geothermal energy there, Fervo had to drill two horizontal wells, through which it pumps water. The fervo pushes cold water through fractures in the rock, which heats it so it can generate steam back to the surface. It’s a closed-loop system, so water is reused – an important feature in a drought-prone area like Nevada.

Fervo also installed fiber optic cables inside two wells to gather real-time data on the flow, temperature and performance of its geothermal system. These are strategies derived from the oil and gas industry to exploit energy resources that would otherwise be out of reach.

“This was extremely promising for us because it was already leveraging existing technologies that have been used in the oil and gas field,” Terrell says. “And so we thought it had great potential, and great potential to be online soon.” In addition to this deal with Google, Fervo also has its technology backed by Bill Gates’ climate investment firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the US Department of Energy.

Unlike wind and solar farms, which are sensitive to weather and time of day, geothermal projects can generate electricity on a more consistent basis. That’s why Google is working to bring more such projects online.

In September, it announced another partnership with the non-profit Project InnerSpace to “leverage their respective strengths to address the significant challenges facing geothermal development, including the development of a global geothermal resource mapping and assessment tool.” Can be taken advantage of.”

For now, the company is keeping mum on where else it might try to deploy geothermal energy for its data centers. Data centers are notorious for guzzling a ton of power, consuming about 1 percent of global electricity.

Source: www.theverge.com