The Google logo is displayed on a carpet at the entrance of Google France in Paris on November 18, 2019. Google said on Friday, Jan. On March 20, 2023, it is laying off 12,000 employees, becoming the latest tech company to reduce staff after rapid expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Michelle Euler, File)

by Michael Liedtke

The latest threat will play out in San Francisco federal court, where a 10-member jury will decide whether Google’s digital payment processing system in the Play Store, which distributes apps for phones running its Android software, is illegal for consumers and developers. Is increasing the prices. ,

The trial before U.S. District Judge James Donato is scheduled to begin just before Christmas and will also include testimony from Sundar Pichai, a longtime Google executive who is now CEO of the company’s parent company Alphabet Inc.

Pichai recently took the witness stand during an antitrust trial in Washington, D.C., pitting Google against an effort by the U.S. Justice Department to curtail its long-running dominance of Internet search on the grounds that the company interferes with competition. And it is abusing its power to stifle innovation. The case targeting Google’s Play Store is being brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular Fortnite video game, which lost a 2021 trial focused on similar issues in Apple’s iPhone App Store. Although a federal judge sided with Apple on most fronts in that lawsuit, the outcome opened a potential crack in the digital fortress the company has built around the iPhone. Both the judge and the appeals court determined that Apple should allow apps to provide links to other payment options, a change that could reduce the 15% to 30% commissions that both Apple and Google charge within mobile apps. Collect on digital purchases made. Apple is appealing that part of the decision to the US Supreme Court, where Epic is also challenging most elements of the case it lost.

Epic is now taking aim at Google’s commission system, even though the Android software is already set up to allow other stores, such as Samsung, to install apps on its phones to work on the operating system. Has given. Still, Epic says Google still has a stranglehold on the Android app ecosystem and its associated payment system — and has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to suppress competition.

As Apple did in its trial, Google defends its commission to recoup all the money invested in its Play Store and claims that controlling it is a way to protect the safety of millions of people. America that downloads apps for phones powered by Android.

Google initially had to defend itself against several enemies in the lawsuit, but in September it settled charges that were brought against the Play Store by state attorneys general and just last week it settled a lawsuit against a lawsuit run by owner Match Group. The matter was resolved. Tinder and other online dating services.

The Match settlement prompted Google to switch from its original request for a jury trial to proceedings to be decided by a judge, but Donato rejected the bid.

Match is getting $40 million and is putting Google’s “user choice billing” system at its disposal. The terms of the settlement with state attorneys general are expected to be disclosed during Google’s trial with Epic.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney skewered the “user choice billing” option as a sideshow in a social media post, vowing to fight Google in court. Swinney is also expected to testify during the trial. Wilson White, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, accused Epic of trying to get “something for nothing” in a blog post. After pointing out that Epic has already lost the crux of its case against Apple, White blamed the game maker for “trying its luck with Android by bringing a case that has even less merit.”

Source: cheddar.com