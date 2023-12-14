Google's new AI tool 'MusicFX' creates music in just a few words

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

Google has done it again. The search giant today announced the launch of MusicFX, a groundbreaking new experimental tool that enables users to create their own music using AI. This latest innovation uses Google’s MusicLM and DeepMind’s watermarking technology, SynthID, to create a unique digital watermark on the output, ensuring the authenticity and provenance of compositions.

MusicFX is an important milestone in the AI ​​domain, as it opens up new possibilities for musicians, producers and enthusiasts to experiment with and create music. However, this tool comes with significant limitations: it will not generate music for certain queries that mention specific artists or include vocals, as a move to protect the voices and styles of the original artists.

Credit: labs.google

The service is part of the AI ​​Test Kitchen, a platform from Google designed to give the public an early taste of its latest AI technologies. The goal is to foster a collaborative environment where people can provide early feedback, allowing Google to responsibly and inclusively progress AI technology.

People in the United States, Kenya, New Zealand and Australia now have the opportunity to use TextFX as well as MusicFX, where they can input text to convert an idea into music or text. When demonstrating generative AI technology, Google acknowledges the challenges involved, including the potential for inaccurate or inappropriate responses. To mitigate these risks, the tech giant has implemented multiple layers of security.

A responsible approach to innovation

Following Google’s AI principles, the company emphasizes the importance of responsible AI development, which requires public engagement and feedback. This collaborative approach aims to refine the technology while adhering to ethical standards.

As far as privacy is concerned, Google ensures that the data collected during interactions with MusicFX is not linked to users’ Google accounts and is stored anonymously. Human reviewers can access the data for analysis and model improvement purposes. Users can delete their data while using the tool, but once the session ends, the data becomes non-identifiable and non-deletable, kept for 18 months.

Implications of MusicFX

The release of MusicFX isn’t just about providing a new tool for music creation; This represents a broader trend in AI where the public’s role in shaping and refining AI becomes increasingly important. By involving users at an early stage, Google is not only enhancing the technology but also proactively addressing potential ethical concerns.

Furthermore, the introduction of MusicFX could disrupt the music industry by democratizing music creation. This lowers the barrier of entry for those who do not have formal musical training or access to sophisticated production equipment.

However, this revolution does not come without challenges. The implications of AI-generated content on copyright, ownership and musical originality are not yet fully understood. Google’s decision to use watermarking technology suggests a level of awareness of these issues. Yet, as the technology evolves, so will the discussions and regulations surrounding it.

what comes next

As Google continues to refine MusicFX with public input, the AI ​​Test Kitchen is likely to serve as a model for future AI development. This approach could pave the way for a new era of responsible AI, where technology moves hand-in-hand with social values ​​and norms.

For now, the world is watching as users take their first steps into this new musical landscape, experimenting with the fusion of AI and human creativity. With the potential to redefine the way we create and interact with music, MusicFX could be the first note in a symphony of AI-powered innovation. You can try MusicFX and other Google Labs experiments now by visiting labs.google or clicking here.

